Adunni Tech City will give everyday development to Epe

#FeatureByAdunniTechCity: The Chief Executive Officer, Audacia Prime Realty Limited, Bright Sekoni, has launched a remarkable Real Estate project, Adunni Tech City in Epe, providing a work-play-live experience and a tranquil retreat from the city's hustle and bustle.
“In order to meet the needs of Nigeria's technology-driven economy, Adunni Tech City is working to establish a technology city project that would result in a 15-acre mixed-use development including areas for work, living, and play.
“Due to Epe's status as a developing region, Adunni Tech City will be able to attract investors while providing operations with 21st century work and residential facilities.
“Adunni Tech City will be a meticulously planned, open, and inclusive neighborhood designed for the tech-driven economy and centered on the Work-Play-Live idea, offering a diverse range of land uses to meet the demands of both visitors and residents.
“In order to maintain a self-sustaining, environmentally friendly, and compact community, Adunni Tech City will include housing units, office spaces, co-working space, retail/shopping complex, entertainment center, recreational center, and a community center with supporting technological systems.
Bright further highlighted the benefits that potential clients stand to gain in Adunni Tech City
● Planting of Greenery
There’s no doubt that the mere sight of a verdant greenery takes your mood from 0-100. Definitely all you need for your aesthetics and good living.
● Renewable Energy
No tales of “NEPA don off light” when you live in Adunni Tech City. TechCity will have its own solar energy which is renewable, thereby reducing electricity bills.
● Eco-Transport
For a sustainable environment, Adunni Tech City will have bicycles that will improve health, ease congestion, save money, use less space and provide efficient transportation with zero fuel consumption and zero carbon emissions.
● Garbage Recycling
Recycling turns things into other things and that’s like creating MAGIC! At Adunni Tech City, all waste will be viewed as a recycling opportunity. We’ll create magic!
Landmarks
Yabatech
Augustine University
Alaro City
Ótédôlá College of Education
Lagos State Model Schools
Isimi Lagos
Lagos State University of Education, (LASUED, Epe)
Facilities
Co-working space
Basketball court
Long tennis
Tesla
Bicycles
Skateboard
Gym
Wifi
Helipad
Paintball
Payment Plan - Pre Launch Price
Prelaunch Price Initial Deposit 6 Months 12 Months
150SQM 1,000,000 250,000 1,150,000 1,300,000
300SQM 2,000,000 500,000 2,300,000 2,600,000
600SQM 4,000,000 1,500,000 4,600,000 5,200,000
1000SQM 8,000,000 3,000,000 9,200,000 10,400,000
Launch Price
Launch Price Initial Deposit 6 Months 12 Months
150SQM 2,000,000 500,000 2,300,000 2,600,000
300SQM 4,000,000 1,000,000 4,600,000 5,200,000
600SQM 8,000,000 3,000,000 9,200,000 10,400,000
1000SQM 16,000,000 6,000,000 18,400,000 20,800,000
Location: Ketu, Epe
Title: C of O
Pay into:
Account number: 5401199162
Bank: Providus Bank
Account Name: AUDACIA PRIME REALTY LIMITED
Extras
Work, Play, Live.
Building a greener community for you!
Glimpse into a world of greenery
The business of green!
FAQs
- Where is the project located?
Adunni Tech City is situated at Ketu, Epe, Lagos.
Adunni Tech City
- What is the land title?
Certificate of Occupancy
- How much can I invest with?
For as low as 250K (initial deposit), you can own a piece of land at Adunni Tech City. Then you can spread balance over 6 months or 12 months.
- What documents will I get?
The statutory documents you will be getting include;
Contract of Sale
Invoice
Provisional Survey
Letter of Allocation.
