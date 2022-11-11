Adunni Tech City will give everyday development to Epe

“In order to meet the needs of Nigeria's technology-driven economy, Adunni Tech City is working to establish a technology city project that would result in a 15-acre mixed-use development including areas for work, living, and play.

“Due to Epe's status as a developing region, Adunni Tech City will be able to attract investors while providing operations with 21st century work and residential facilities.

“Adunni Tech City will be a meticulously planned, open, and inclusive neighborhood designed for the tech-driven economy and centered on the Work-Play-Live idea, offering a diverse range of land uses to meet the demands of both visitors and residents.

“In order to maintain a self-sustaining, environmentally friendly, and compact community, Adunni Tech City will include housing units, office spaces, co-working space, retail/shopping complex, entertainment center, recreational center, and a community center with supporting technological systems.

Bright further highlighted the benefits that potential clients stand to gain in Adunni Tech City

● Planting of Greenery

There’s no doubt that the mere sight of a verdant greenery takes your mood from 0-100. Definitely all you need for your aesthetics and good living.

● Renewable Energy

No tales of “NEPA don off light” when you live in Adunni Tech City. TechCity will have its own solar energy which is renewable, thereby reducing electricity bills.

● Eco-Transport

For a sustainable environment, Adunni Tech City will have bicycles that will improve health, ease congestion, save money, use less space and provide efficient transportation with zero fuel consumption and zero carbon emissions.

● Garbage Recycling

Recycling turns things into other things and that’s like creating MAGIC! At Adunni Tech City, all waste will be viewed as a recycling opportunity. We’ll create magic!

Landmarks

Yabatech

Augustine University

Alaro City

Ótédôlá College of Education

Lagos State Model Schools

Isimi Lagos

Lagos State University of Education, (LASUED, Epe)

Facilities

Co-working space

Basketball court

Long tennis

Tesla

Bicycles

Skateboard

Gym

Wifi

Helipad

Paintball

Payment Plan - Pre Launch Price

Prelaunch Price Initial Deposit 6 Months 12 Months

150SQM 1,000,000 250,000 1,150,000 1,300,000

300SQM 2,000,000 500,000 2,300,000 2,600,000

600SQM 4,000,000 1,500,000 4,600,000 5,200,000

1000SQM 8,000,000 3,000,000 9,200,000 10,400,000

Launch Price

Launch Price Initial Deposit 6 Months 12 Months

150SQM 2,000,000 500,000 2,300,000 2,600,000

300SQM 4,000,000 1,000,000 4,600,000 5,200,000

600SQM 8,000,000 3,000,000 9,200,000 10,400,000

1000SQM 16,000,000 6,000,000 18,400,000 20,800,000

Location: Ketu, Epe

Title: C of O

Pay into:

Account number: 5401199162

Bank: Providus Bank

Account Name: AUDACIA PRIME REALTY LIMITED

FAQs

- Where is the project located?

Adunni Tech City is situated at Ketu, Epe, Lagos.

Adunni Tech City

- What is the land title?

Certificate of Occupancy

- How much can I invest with?

For as low as 250K (initial deposit), you can own a piece of land at Adunni Tech City. Then you can spread balance over 6 months or 12 months.

- What documents will I get?

The statutory documents you will be getting include;

Contract of Sale

Invoice

Provisional Survey

Letter of Allocation.

