She wasn't the only known face in the ad. Olumide Oworu, who has starred in some culturally stimulating movies, known for his role as Tari in Meet the Johnsons, had an appearance as her son in the 1-minute commercial.

The duo gave a hilarious and applaudable performance, so good that it might as well have won an AMAA Award. In the commercial, Olumide acts the role of the pensioner who is taken for granted by his Pension Fund Administrator.

He receives a call from Adah Ameh, his over-excited and passionate mother who convinces him to go over to the Premium Lounge where she is being taken care of. He 'is welcomed warmly by everyone in the new lounge. The commercial ends with the duo dancing care freely to the Premium Pension song.

Premium Pension assures the audience that they have their best interest in mind. For over 16 years, the pension company has been helping people achieve their financial goals.

With 700,000 satisfied members and a wide geographical reach with offices in all 36 states of Nigeria including the FCT, Premium Pension delivers Superior investment returns and an excellent experience with 24/7 digital access to your pension account using their mobile app.

With Premium Pension, you are guaranteed benefits as promised. They make your salary work for you and secure your golden years. To enjoy the premium experience, you can simply make the switch by clicking on the link https://datarecapture.premiumpension.com/expressinterest/Home/PPLProspect

For more enquiries, call 09- 461-5700-4.

*This is a featured post.