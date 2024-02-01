ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Act like a big uncle; don't run against Tinubu in 2027 - Bode George to Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

George advised the PDP to zone the 2027 presidency to the South, arguing that the North had enjoyed its eight uninterrupted years.

President Bola Tinubu and his arch-rival, Atiku Abubakar. [Cable]
President Bola Tinubu and his arch-rival, Atiku Abubakar. [Cable]

Recommended articles

George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, gave the advice during a press briefing at his Lugard office in Lagos on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to summon retired military officers for a meeting to devise solutions to the current security challenges in the country.

On January 3, 2024, the spokesman for the now-dissolved Presidential Campaign Organisation of the PDP, Daniel Bwala, revealed that Atiku will have another go at the presidency come 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Nigerians go to the polls for the next presidential election, the former Vice President would be 81 years old. In the view of elder statesman, the age factor will be a major impediment for the PDP candidate in 2027.

Rather than expending his energy to contest the next election, the PDP chieftain suggests that Atiku should be the big uncle in the room to mentor the younger ones.

He advised the PDP to be firm about zoning the presidency of 2027 to the South, insisting that the North had enjoyed its eight uninterrupted years.

Addressing those championing the idea of a Mega Party in the PDP, George cautioned them to stop, maintaining that the PDP would not be part of any mega party.

“No other party is as entrenched and national in all concepts than the PDP. In 2027, I can’t tell anybody not to contest, but our party must be definitive that the Presidency must remain in the South since the North has finished its eight years,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elder statesman described as “horrendous and heart-rending” the current security situation in the country and called on Tinubu to wake up to his responsibilities.

George, however, said he feels pity for the President for the “deluge of crises” before him. He also asked Tinubu to implement the 2014 National Confab report commissioned by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We are failing on security, and I want to call on the President to invite all elders to come for a discussion. The issue of insecurity has become a national calamity.

“The President has to wake up. I pity him because he has this deluge of crises. Unfortunately, he cannot complain because it is the same party that is in power,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Act like a big uncle; don't run against Tinubu in 2027 - Bode George to Atiku

Act like a big uncle; don't run against Tinubu in 2027 - Bode George to Atiku

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

NGX: Investors net worth decline by ₦1.07trn

NGX: Investors net worth decline by ₦1.07trn

FBN Holdings appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

FBN Holdings appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

IMF drops Nigeria's 2024 economic growth projection to 3.0%

IMF drops Nigeria's 2024 economic growth projection to 3.0%

Nigeria’s naira falls to record low of N1,490/$1 at the official market

Nigeria’s naira falls to record low of N1,490/$1 at the official market

Royal Innovative: There is no net zero without nature

Royal Innovative: There is no net zero without nature

Global growth projected at 3.1% in 2024 - IMF's World Economic Outlook report reveals

Global growth projected at 3.1% in 2024 - IMF's World Economic Outlook report reveals

37-member committee will decide Nigeria's next national minimum wage

37-member committee will decide Nigeria's next national minimum wage

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2024