ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Bureau De Change operators said online banking and cryptocurrency are responsible for the dollar scarcity.

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity [NaijaTimes]
Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity [NaijaTimes]

Recommended articles

According to a statement by the chairman of the association, Abdulahi Dauran, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the decision was influenced by the scarcity of dollars in its area of operations.

Meanwhile, the Bureau De Change operators blamed the dollar scarcity on online business transactions and cryptocurrency penetration.

The Nigerian currency has been on a free fall since the decision of President Bola Tinubu to float the naira as part of his reforms in the financial sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the continuing plummeting value of the naira, the demand for the dollar has been on the increase, as some Nigerians tried to hedge against the currency devaluation.

However, the largest chunk of these transactions don't go through the conventional systems, with a plethora of online platforms providing these services.

Also, the recent lifting of the ban placed on cryptocurrency assets in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided citizens with an alternative means to preserve their money.

Consequently, if the BDC operators' claims are anything to go by, these factors have led to less demand for the physical dollar, which they heavily rely upon to carry out their daily transactions.

Pulse reports that the naira sunk to its lowest, reaching an alarming record low of 1,4900 per dollar on the official market on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned by the development, the Senate on Wednesday summoned the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before it to explain the state of the economy and the free flow of naira at the forex market.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

Abuja BDC operators shut down operations over dollar scarcity

NGX: Investors net worth decline by ₦1.07trn

NGX: Investors net worth decline by ₦1.07trn

FBN Holdings appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

FBN Holdings appoints Femi Otedola as new chairman

IMF drops Nigeria's 2024 economic growth projection to 3.0%

IMF drops Nigeria's 2024 economic growth projection to 3.0%

Nigeria’s naira falls to record low of N1,490/$1 at the official market

Nigeria’s naira falls to record low of N1,490/$1 at the official market

Royal Innovative: There is no net zero without nature

Royal Innovative: There is no net zero without nature

Global growth projected at 3.1% in 2024 - IMF's World Economic Outlook report reveals

Global growth projected at 3.1% in 2024 - IMF's World Economic Outlook report reveals

37-member committee will decide Nigeria's next national minimum wage

37-member committee will decide Nigeria's next national minimum wage

What to look for in a quality forex investing platform

What to look for in a quality forex investing platform

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skyline of Johannesburg, South Africa

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024