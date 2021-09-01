A short guide to more followers on Instagram.

If you are new to Instagram, it might seem daunting to grow your account but luckily there we are here to provide you with the best tips and an additional one that isn’t mentioned is using Growthoid to buy real Instagram followers. This will allow you to focus on implementing the other tips below.

Find a niche for your account

A niche is a certain community of people that share similar interests and to find your niche on Instagram, you need to search hashtags that are related to your niche as well as follow accounts in your niche, including influencers.

Highlighting your niche in your bio is also a good way to attract members of that community so when creating your bio, include keywords that are relevant to your niche. Finding your niche is important because these are the people who are most likely to appreciate your content and engage consistently.

If you appeal to your niche and community, you will also see a rise in your Instagram followers so it becomes beneficial to have a target audience. Some popular niches on Instagram include:

Fashion

Beauty

Travel

Lifestyle

Fitness

Food

Art and décor

Parenting

Music

Post high-quality photos that are interesting and creative

Instagram is first and foremost a visual platform so your content becomes the most important part of your entire purpose on the app. You want to ensure that you are uploading high-quality content which is content that your audience as well as search engines, want to see.

By posting this kind of content, you are establishing yourself as an expert in your industry and it promotes trust between your brand and your audience. When shooting content, consider as many elements as possible including lighting, the subject, and the feeling you want to convey.

Creative photos will intentionally use many techniques as well as effects to achieve the desired result. Your imagination needs to become the limit.

Use hashtags to get more followers

Hashtags are relevant keywords used in posts that begin with the “#” symbol. When you attach a relevant hashtag to your post, that post will show up on the corresponding hashtag page which makes your post and profile more discoverable.

Hashtags also work to categorize different content on social media based on theme and topic. By using hashtags whenever you post, you are exposing your post to a wider audience which attracts more followers so it is important to always use relevant hashtags whenever you post if you want to grow your account.

Be real, show yourself in the best light possible

It is important to be as authentic as possible on social media because by being real, you become more likable. People can generally spot an imposter very easily and these people aren’t able to grow an authentic community on social media. People on social media like seeing personal stories because these are more relatable and are easy to connect with and make your audience feel close to you.

Stay consistent

By far the most effective way to grow your following on social media is to be as consistent as possible and post regularly, every day if possible. Before you get trigger happy and post away, some factors need to be considered such as what time is the best to post.

To find this information out, you should take advantage of Instagram metrics that will give you information about your followers including when they are most active online. Avoid posting more than once per day because your followers might become annoyed and unfollow you.