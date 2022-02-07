A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest

The concept of meme-inspired cryptocurrency solves real-world problems by using meme humor. The Floki Inu currency's value and market capitalization have increased quickly despite its nascent status. We usually advise that before investing in a cryptocurrency, one should gather all the information they can about it.

All about Floki Inu

Based on the Ethereum blockchain, Floki Inu is an ERC-20 token. Elon Musk's dog, a Shiba Inu, is the inspiration for the name. Whitepaper states, however, that it is more of a movement than a meme. Floki Inu has performed consistently since its inception. A market capitalization of $1.06 billion was recorded in December 2021.

For a currency that hasn't existed for a year, this is pretty impressive. The price of this cryptocurrency is pretty cheap right now. On Nov. 4, 2021, it attained a peak value of $0.0003359. Since then, its values have gone up and down, but have not yet reached their peak level again.

The makers of Floki Inu confirmed a maximum token supply of 10 trillion tokens, which is arguably a huge supply. Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Floki Inu is designed to have real utility, not just serve as a meme. As it integrates with the metaverse, the cryptocurrency may become a trailblazer as it becomes mainstream.

Applications of Floki

Floki Inu's website and whitepaper reveal that it has three core applications:

Team Floki Inu is building a metaverse game based on NFT called Valhalla, with crypto as its preferred currency.

FlokiPlace will be used for an NFT marketplace similar to that of many recent cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Floki Inuversity, Floki Inu's platform, will serve to teach people about blockchain and cryptocurrency. Though all of this is ambitious, there is still work to be done regarding utility projects. Nevertheless, people have continued to buy it.

Should you invest in Floki?

Despite constant performance in the last quarter of 2021, Floki Inu remains primarily a speculative currency. There have been no real-world applications, such as the NFT market or metaverse games. However, Dogecoin has shown us that this isn't a big con.

Floki Inu logo will be featured on the stadium and uniforms of the SSC football club in Italy, which Floki Inu partnered with recently. The possibility of using this cryptocurrency at Shopping.io, as well as some partnerships with Inverse Finance, makes it even more appealing.

The most popular exchange, Coinbase, is also petitioning to get it listed on their platform. Even though its performance hasn't shown much impact yet, Floki Inu may be worth investing in, especially if the crypto community shows interest and trust in it.

You can also buy it right now for an incredibly cheap price, so you might make big profits if the token reaches $0.01.

Can Floki Inu reach $0.01?

Dogecoin's recent $0.01 price level was only reached after years of hard work, and that too due to external factors such as Elon Musk's unwavering support. The chance of Floki Inu reaching $0.01 is hard to predict. Several factors could cause its price to surge up to a cent, including a high market capitalization, being used as a currency, or the realization of the Floki Inu projects.

Although there is no guarantee that people will invest in it or that its price will rise, it does not appear realistic that this coin will hit $0.01 soon.

Conclusion

Floki Inu has risen rapidly in value and is legit; however, it is one of many cryptocurrency options. The recent performance hasn't been spectacular either, despite showing some promise.