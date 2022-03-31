RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

A long term plan is the first step in earning income from blogging

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

Whether through patreon or medium, if writers aim to make profits as bloggers, the key to success is to make a realistic plan and stick with it.

How to write captivating SEO-friendly blog posts for your audience
How to write captivating SEO-friendly blog posts for your audience

Many writers dream of blogging for profit, and this goal is not far beyond the reach of someone with average intelligence, a willingness to work hard, and a basic grasp of blogging technology.

Recommended articles

However, very few people manage to reap the profits they want from their blogs. Most people who attempt to make money with their blogs do not succeed for two reasons. Often, bloggers have unrealistic expectations of how fast their readership will grow and how much money they will make, and when these expectations are not met the disappointment can crush the desire to continue blogging.

The other trap that many bloggers fall into has to do with a lack of planning. Whether through patreon or medium, if writers aim to make profits as bloggers, the key to success is to make a realistic plan and stick with it.

To succeed at blogging for profit, the main thing that you will need is a large readership. The higher your traffic, the more advertisers will agree to pay you. However, cultivating the regular visitors that you will need to make a profit isn't easy. As more and more blogs appear each day, having a great idea or a wonderful writing style is no longer enough to get attention. You need to be able to market your blog effectively.

Too many bloggers spend all of their time writing posts and almost no time marketing their projects. To be certain, updating as often as you can is a great way to keep your blog high on blogrolls and high in blog search engines like technorati, and once your readers know that you update frequently they will return to your site regularly.

However, it does not matter how often you update if nobody is reading your page, so don't skimp on the time that you spend drawing visitors to your site. To make your dreams of blogging for profit a reality, try decreasing your number of posts and using some of that time to draw new visitors by setting up link exchanges with other bloggers, making contacts in the blogging community, and following other established modes of winning traffic.

Of course, even if you are a marketing genius or have a great idea for a blog, success is not going to happen overnight. Building the kind of readership that blogging for profit requires takes time, and in all likelihood, it will be at least several months before you can turn much of a profit.

Try to stay committed to your blogging project during this initial rough period. To stay motivated, set goals for how often you will update and how many readers you want to attract, and then reward yourself for sticking with your plan.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

Angry moment Nigerian fans ravage Moshood Abiola Stadium following Super Eagles World Cup miss [Video]

Angry moment Nigerian fans ravage Moshood Abiola Stadium following Super Eagles World Cup miss [Video]

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Trending

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Aliko Dangote drops to No. 80 on billionaire list but remains the richest person in Africa

Aliko Dangote

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany