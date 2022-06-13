A grassroots to success story unlike any other

Despite having somewhat of a rocky introduction to academia and what followed being a tempestuous school record, being expelled from high school and university in Nigeria, he is now disrupting the Travel Community in the best way possible.

Uchenna was a failure who never gave up and because of that persistence he can now add MSc Graduate to his ever growing list of accomplishments. A list that includes heading a Remote Company that is already registered in Nigeria and now Rwanda.

Just to cap of the steady growth and development he has been experiencing, his company is doing better than ever, breaking records sales and currently employing over 10 young creatives from all over the world and counting. These notable effects are result of the entrepreneur’s tremendous drive.

A drive that is geared towards a sales oriented work ethic not to mention a customer centric business approach that has garnered Wizygbe Tours a growing world wide online presence.

His improvement oriented spirit is now elevating him to the next stage of his grassroots to success story. His new journey will call for him to dig even deeper into his visionary perspective and double up his innovative effort as he breaks the barriers into a wide array of networks and platforms.

The work he is embarking on outside his country is aimed at showcasing the African continent and its people for what they truly are and not the media’s misleading portrayal of them.

Uchenna’s dream of a borderless Africa was born out of the endless adversity and discrimination he has personally faced solely due to his nationality. However traveling the world has allowed him to see the other side of African people, the side that is kind, helpful, welcoming and warm.

He has met many like him, in Africa and in the diaspora, on their respective paths to glory who share the same hopes, aspirations and mindset. This has inspired him to share the true story of those individuals alike, scattered across Africa and the world, who demonstrate different narratives to the ones that have been forced upon them.

His desire to show the world the sincere nature of Africa paired with his passion for growing people and business performance only make his new endeavors that much more of a thrill to watch, experience and contribute to.

In keeping with his persevering character, Uchenna continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to individuals out there. Living proof that all you need to succeed and flourish, is just the right attitude, mindset and a team of people with complete integrity behind you.

