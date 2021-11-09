RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

9mobile apologises for weekend blackout, compensates subscribers

Jude Egbas

Subscribers have been gifted 10 minutes for voice calls, for their troubles.

9mobile customer care representatives

One of Nigeria's telecom operators, 9mobile, has tendered an apology to customers who were left fuming following a no-show for most of last weekend.

On the weekend of November 6-7, most 9mobile subscribers couldn't access data or voice services on the network.

Social media users complained bitterly about the prolonged down-time on various platforms.

In text messages issued to its subscribers on the night of Monday, November 8, 9mobile said: "Dear Customer, we sincerely apologize for the difficulties experienced using our services over the weekend. Your line has been credited with 10mins and 100MB. Thank You."

9mobile has a subscriber base of about 14 million in Nigeria.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

