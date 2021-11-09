9mobile apologises for weekend blackout, compensates subscribers

One of Nigeria's telecom operators, 9mobile, has tendered an apology to customers who were left fuming following a no-show for most of last weekend.
On the weekend of November 6-7, most 9mobile subscribers couldn't access data or voice services on the network.
Social media users complained bitterly about the prolonged down-time on various platforms.
In text messages issued to its subscribers on the night of Monday, November 8, 9mobile said: "Dear Customer, we sincerely apologize for the difficulties experienced using our services over the weekend. Your line has been credited with 10mins and 100MB. Thank You."
9mobile has a subscriber base of about 14 million in Nigeria.
