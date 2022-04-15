8 Tips for public speaking as a Business owner

If you always feel afraid and suddenly start seeing stars or blacking out when its time to speak, you are very normal and it doesn't mean you're not born for it so quit hiding yourself. The world is your stage and I believe you have a message for the world so stop hiding and bring your best foot forward. For a start, go live on facebook either on video or audio and say something.

Public speaking is one of the fundamental skill that will help build a a strong brand and business. Here are a few tips that will help you:

1) If you have ample time to prepare, please do: Proper preparation prevents poor performance. You can practice over and over again before the time or date.

2) Understand the topic very well: Please try not to speak on a topic you don't know or understand. It's the knowledge of the topic that gives you the confidence needed to deliver like a boss.

3) Know your audience: If it's possible for you to get an idea of the people who you will be speaking to, it will help a great deal because the way you will speak to children is not the same with adults who may be more knowledgeable than you, so know your audience ahead of time.

4) Outline your speech: I've read books and watched videos that advised writing a script but it doesn't work for me. If you call me out to speak in the next two minutes, I'll simply outline it so that once I start, I pick each sub-topic and discuss till I exhaust the list. Try different methods till you get exactly what work for you.

5) Speak like a boss: Isn't this obvious? For someone to call on you to give your opinion, what you have to say is important so pack your shoulder up like a boss and deliver in such a way that your confidence will be noticed from miles away. If you can't deliver like a boss, don't bother at all. Start with an energy level that suggests you are the best at what you are talking about and maintain that level of energy as you dig deeper into the topic and enjoy the talk all the way.

6) Start with a story: Stories always sell. Storytelling allows you take your audience on a journey and help them picture a scenario so they get so carried away and they will never forget what you shared with them.

7) If it's a physical event, make sure you appear looking as sharp as possible: Look into the mirror before you leave your house and fall carelessly in love with the woman or man in the mirror. If you don't love yourself, how do you expect other people to love you. If there is a reason why you think you don't look good or sharp enough, try to correct that thing before stepping out. You know how you are going to meet your crush and you look so good that your confidence smells? That's it!. You need to love your look and feel so good about yourself so when you stand on the stage, you will feel like nobody can be like you (confidence not pride).

8) Imagine or picture the end result while you speak: Do you want people to stand up and give you ovation? Do you want people to be so impressed that you want to take selfies with you? For online presentations, do you want people to be so impressed that they follow your page immediately. Picture that end result, you will begin to feel so sweet about yourself and that will contribute to the energy you will deliver with.

As much as you can, please avoid using filler words like ehm, uhm, ehh, sha, okay?, Right? Understand? etc. You may be used to it already but try to cut down your usage of these kind of words because it reduces the quality of your speech and makes you look less knowledgeable in that topic.

You can also use every opportunity you get to speak online and offline for example; call your children or neighbors together, stand in front of them and say something. In your church/mosque, find something to say.

With time, you will be happy listening to your own voice and you'll be so proud of yourself. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Besides, what becomes of your message if you don't want to deliver it to th world?