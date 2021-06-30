6 ways to make money on PalmPay - How to save thousands explained!

Above all, what I love most are the cash rewards I have gotten by using the app for these transactions.

Because there is love in sharing, let me share how all of this is possible, and how you, too, can save a lot of money with the PalmPay app!

Here’s how it works:

1. Rewards on all transactions

Almost every transaction made on the PalmPay app is rewarded with PalmPoints or discount coupons.

A PalmPoint is a unit of measuring your reward on PalmPay, and it is equivalent to the Naira. So, 1 PalmPoint = 1 Naira, and it can be used to get up to 50% discount on future transactions made on the PalmPay app.

For airtime recharge, if you recharge #100, you earn 15 PalmPoints for your first transaction, and continue to earn cashback on all your airtime transactions on the app. The amounts you can earn depend on how much you transact, and the current offers available.

There is also a 2% bonus in PalmPoints when you pay Cable TV and electricity bills with the PalmPay app. This applies for the first 5 bill payments you make per month.

As a new user you also get various coupons that you can use to get discounts on the different services available on PalmPay and you can collect more coupons in various places within the app. Basically, I never pay full price again since I switched my transactions to this platform.

2. Cash spree

This is a fun feature that allows users to earn cash rewards for inviting family members and friends to download and register on the PalmPay app.

With this Cash Spree feature, you can earn up to #3000 just from referrals only. You pick the amount you want to earn ranging from N500 - N3000 and then invite the required number of people to be able to cash out.

I invited two of my siblings and some of my friends and when I had invited enough people and hit the cash target I set, I got credited to my wallet the next day.

Speaking of referrals, if you’re reading this and you’re not yet on PalmPay, please do us both a favour and join via my cash spree link! [https://palmpay8.page.link/TEhe]

3. Awoof Moni

The “Awoof Moni” feature is another type of referral feature on the app. With this one, your friends can get rewarded too.

The best thing about this feature is that you can send a free airtime coupon of up to N100 to both users of the PalmPay app and non-users, and once they redeem it, you get the same amount credited as a cash reward.

It’s a great way of saving more on airtime if you’re a frequent card buyer, or earning from referrals if you prefer to get paid per new user rather than work towards a target.

Here’s my own Awoof Moni link for you to grab some free airtime: [https://palmpay8.page.link/qhyb]

4. N50 Grab deals

PalmPay also has a feature on the app to buy physical products like phones and electronics called PalmBuy.

Interestingly, you can get brand name phones at really good prices here. The Infinix Hot 10 is available on PalmPay for just N45,000 which is 8k cheaper than Jumia.

And one of my favourite promotional features on the app is N50 Grab Deals, which is like a daily mini-lottery for some of the products available to buy on the app.

You bid N50 for the deal of the day and a winner is chosen randomly from all who place a bid. If you win, the item will be delivered to your doorstep free of charge.

The best thing is that everyone who enters gets to increase money as the N50 bid will be given back as at least N60 in coupons. This is my favourite way to collect some extra discounts when I run out of coupons on my account.

5. Frequent promos

Now usually you wouldn’t associate your payment app with fun and excitement right? I’m used to banking being a chore that I do whenever I have a bill to pay.

PalmPay is really different in that they have fun promotions every month. I’ve participated in a few and have always benefitted.

There’s an activity going on right now where you can predict matches for the UEFA tournament and spin the wheel to win coupons and cash. I’ve not won any cash myself yet but have collected about 20 coupons which I’ve used to top up my betting wallet for cheaper.

6. Group Buying

Probably the best way I’ve found to save money consistently is the group discounts feature.

The way it works is that if 5 people using the app buy something together, you all get a discount.

Discounts are available for airtime, data, bills, betting and electronics items.

I usually use this feature to get 10-20% off my airtime and data when I don’t have any coupons left.

And that’s not all.. there are still more ways to get discounts and rewards on PalmPay like the Daily Check-in Rewards, Gemstones, Step and Earn feature and so on. Anyway, to put it simply, you could be saving literally thousands of Naira every month on your everyday transactions!

Download the PalmPay app from the Android or Apple store today, you won’t regret it!