5G: New operator misses NCC roll out date, gets 5 months extension

Both companies had turned out to be the winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction which was held in December 2021. NCC had also mandated them to roll out services in August 2022.

While commenting on their preparedness last month, MTN had given assurances that it will meet the deadline given by the NCC while the other company, Mafab Communications’ plan to roll out within the specified date appears not feasible due to some infrastructural challenges.

Mafab, until July last month, was yet to announce its deployment plans, lending credence to speculations that the firm may warehouse the 3.5GHz spectrum license and look for a buyer in the future to take it over at a premium.

The NCC has, however, approved a five-month extension period for the company to roll out 5G services in the nation following the delay in receiving its operational license and Numbering plan.

This development was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta while speaking at the 90th Edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament.

He said, “The final letters of the award have been issued to MTN and Mafab Communications, which emerged winners of the 3.5GHz Spectrum auction conducted on Dec. 13, 2021.

“In line with the information memorandum, the licensees are expected to commence the roll out of 5G services effective from Aug. 24, 2022.