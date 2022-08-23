RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

5G: New operator misses NCC roll out date, gets 5 months extension

Solomon Ekanem

Fresh reports have revealed that one of the two telecommunication companies granted approval to roll out the much expected 5G technology will not be meeting up with the August 24, 2022 deadline given by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

5G: New operator misses NCC roll out date, gets 5 months extension
5G: New operator misses NCC roll out date, gets 5 months extension

Recall MTN Nigeria and Mafab communications were in May 2022, handed over the final letters of award of 5G spectrum licenses by the NCC of 100 MHz TDD slots of 3.5 GHz band for the deployment of 5G network in the country.

Both companies had turned out to be the winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction which was held in December 2021. NCC had also mandated them to roll out services in August 2022.

While commenting on their preparedness last month, MTN had given assurances that it will meet the deadline given by the NCC while the other company, Mafab Communications’ plan to roll out within the specified date appears not feasible due to some infrastructural challenges.

Mafab, until July last month, was yet to announce its deployment plans, lending credence to speculations that the firm may warehouse the 3.5GHz spectrum license and look for a buyer in the future to take it over at a premium.

The NCC has, however, approved a five-month extension period for the company to roll out 5G services in the nation following the delay in receiving its operational license and Numbering plan.

This development was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta while speaking at the 90th Edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament.

He said, “The final letters of the award have been issued to MTN and Mafab Communications, which emerged winners of the 3.5GHz Spectrum auction conducted on Dec. 13, 2021.

“In line with the information memorandum, the licensees are expected to commence the roll out of 5G services effective from Aug. 24, 2022.

With this development, MTN Nigeria will be the only telecommunication firm to meet the August 24, 2022, deadline date to roll out 5G services.

Solomon Ekanem

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5G: New operator misses NCC roll out date, gets 5 months extension

5G: New operator misses NCC roll out date, gets 5 months extension

Why we’ve reduced minting of Naira notes - CBN

Why we’ve reduced minting of Naira notes - CBN

FG denies increasing Aviation charges

FG denies increasing Aviation charges

CFD Trading: How to make money with CFDs in any market situation

CFD Trading: How to make money with CFDs in any market situation

FG’s fiscal deficit hits N643 billion in 1 month despite higher revenue

FG’s fiscal deficit hits N643 billion in 1 month despite higher revenue

Nigeria's World Bank debt may hit $21.15bn due to undisbursed loans

Nigeria's World Bank debt may hit $21.15bn due to undisbursed loans

Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000-unit Lagos project

Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000-unit Lagos project

What you should know before buying rental property in Lagos, Nigeria

What you should know before buying rental property in Lagos, Nigeria

Zambian Minister seeks Dangote’s collaboration on agric sector development

Zambian Minister seeks Dangote’s collaboration on agric sector development

Trending

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira falls again, exchanging at N430 to dollar

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Guardian)

FG set to commence Digital Switch-Over, Startimes, GoTV affected

Naira and Dollar

Naira makes gain on dollars after remaining constant for 2 days

Amid Nigeria's foreign exchange crisis, Emirates announces plan to reduce flights to the West African country

BREAKING: Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria