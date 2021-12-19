5 Ways to boost your Customer Retention Rate (CRR)

Improve your customer experience

Customer retention rate is heavily influenced by customer experience. Whenever customers get dissatisfied with their experience, they abandon a brand. To prevent customer dissatisfaction, you need to gather feedback regularly to get a sense of how satisfied your customers are and then improve areas of your business that can help you retain them.

Gathering feedback should be a continuous process and not limited to only when a consumer leaves your brand. In fact, you should urge your consumers to leave a review of the product they purchased after each transaction. It's also an excellent idea to ask them how they felt about their overall shopping experience. This will demonstrate that your company is concerned about them. It will even aid in the improvement of your products and services to better meet their demands.

Personalized offers for loyal customers

Generic deals, such as a discount on speakers when customers are shopping for headsets, may not be enough to get people to buy from you. But, on the other hand, a personalized offer achieves this.

For example, after getting e-receipts for their most recent purchases, you may send returning customers discounts via email or text messages for their subsequent purchases. Alternatively, you may offer free shipping and returns, as well as other price-related advantages and exclusive deals to them. You may also consider offering a low-cost membership to your service.

Cross-selling and upselling your products

Cross-selling and upselling your products is another excellent technique to retain consumers and increase revenue. It ensures your consumers purchase something extra when they check out.

In a physical store, upselling to customers is simple: display comparable products adjacent to each other or use other merchandising tactics to capture attention and encourage spontaneous purchases.

For an online store, try pairing two or more products that customers would like to utilize together. For example, you may add a T-shirt in your related goods section if your store deals in clothing when selling a pair of jeans.

This method is highly effective in retaining consumers and increasing revenue. Therefore, pair complementary items that work effectively with one another.

Do a regular follow-up.

While shopping, customers may become distracted and abandon products added to their cart, causing your customer retention rate to suffer as a result.

Sending follow-ups emails is a beautiful way to reduce abandonment. These emails will serve as a “gentle” reminder of the products they’ve left in their carts. Also, the emails should include a call-to-action button that allows customers to complete their order and check out in just a click.

Furthermore, consider utilizing predictive analysis to determine how long the product in their cart will last and add its expiration date to the follow-up emails.

This can encourage buyers to purchase the product since it has returned to their minds.

Deliver more value than promised