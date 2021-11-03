5 tools you can use to create a website for free

With this tool, you can build a website in at least 15 minutes. Weebly is a do-it-yourself free website builder with a reasonable variety of attractive and decent website designs to explore. However, it’s designs are quite simple and streamlined, but that’s fine if you intend to build a website to use for such simple and streamlined activities, as opposed to robust e-commerce work.

Freewebs.com

This offers a free version and a pro version, but with the free version you can still set up a decent and great looking website. The free version doesn’t offer a wide variety of features like the pro version, but it provides you with the basics for building a decent website.

Wix

This is a website builder that provides you with practically all you need to create a fully personalized and high quality website for free. It also provides a platform to create a decent professional web presence.

Wix is one of the best and most popular website builders that’s user friendly and has a wide variety of professional looking website templates and template categories.

The best part about this website builder is that it offers an SEO guide to help increase your website’s online visibility [https://sitedownornot.org].

Website Builder

This is another user friendly, free website builder. It’s unique for its provision of smart options for both established businesses and startups to build mobile-friendly websites.

It has a wide selection of template combinations, analytics tools [https://prostats.org], social media integration features and one-click launch processes that makes it one of the best website builder options for both professionals and amateurs.

As a plus, it also offers e-commerce solutions, SEO improvement tools and CRM features. It’s starter plan is free but you would have pay to access its other packages that offer free ad credits, hosting and domain services.

SiteBuilder

This website builder is a great platform that people, especially entrepreneurs, can take advantage of to build websites and stores for their businesses in just a matter of minutes. SiteBuilder is such a great website builder because its free package comprises free web hosting and domain registration.

It has a user-friendly canvas editor with a wide variety of templates and customizable layouts and attractive images. It also has SEO tools, e-commerce functions and smart CRM solutions that can assist you in creating mobile friendly websites and help enhances the visibility of your site. SiteBuilder also allows users create blogs, stores, portfolios and custom-made forms.

-----