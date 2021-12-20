5 Phrases to stop using in Business Emails with your clients

"Sorry to bother you."

This is something you may say when you want to appear courteous and sensitive to your client's busy schedule, but sending something apologetic such as this weakens your trust.

Rather than apologizing, be straightforward about why you're contacting the client and what you hope to get from them. They'll respect your sincerity if you do it this way.

2.“Hey there”

You may think ‘Hey there’ sounds warm and pleasant, but there's a good possibility the client will think it's a tad too casual, and you shouldn't be giving that impression in business emails.

Start your email with a basic 'Hello,' 'Good day,' 'Hi,' or the reader's name, rather than a random statement like 'Hey there.'

3."Will that be okay?"

In a business email, 'I intend to do.... will that be okay?' is a very amateurish approach to obtain confirmation. While we may think that it’s an empathetic way of soliciting the other person's viewpoint, it implies a level of mawkishness and uncertainty on the side of the email composer.

'Let me know if you have a different perspective,' 'Would value your feedback, if any,' and so on are fine alternatives. They are more formal and straightforward methods of requesting an opinion or confirmation.

4."To be honest…."

Another term that we use so frequently that we don't think about why we say it. It's tricky, but it's completely unneeded! Since you've been honest, hopefully, from the start of the mail, then there's no need to state 'to be honest.' In fact, this phrase makes the client start doubting you and questioning if everything you've previously said is true.

Go straight to the point and do without the phrase.

5.“No problem”

This is another tricky one. This seemingly courteous phrase is often a knee-jerk reply to "Thank you," but it's pretty ambiguous. It might indirectly convey to your client that there's a problem with whatever you are about to offer them. Therefore, it's recommended to stay clear of the phrase.