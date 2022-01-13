RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

5 importing and exporting mistakes and how to overcome them

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom

The business of foreign import and export trading of goods and services is one of the most trending in the world’s economy today.

5 importing and exporting mistakes and how to overcome them
5 importing and exporting mistakes and how to overcome them

This is because it is an offshoot of Capitalist Democracy practiced in most civilized countries which allows individual citizens to pioneer business ventures in and out of the country for economic, social, and infrastructural development.

Recommended articles

It has proved to be highly lucrative partly due to the disparities in the values of currency exchange between countries and many other reasons.

However, no thriving business is without risk, and import and export trading is not an exception.

Maintaining a stable profit margin over a period of time is a true measure of business success. This article explains some common mistakes made in the business of export and import to help reduce risks of bankruptcy, financial crimes, and tension:

The instability in the rate of currency exchange poses great risk to import/export traders. There are high chances of running at great loss when an import/export trader fails to understand the exchange values between the local and foreign currency over the shortest period of time. It exposes one to potential restrictions. To avoid this, try contacting your bank for updates on exchange rates. Also, it is sometimes preferable to sell only in US Dollars.

Most import and export tradesmen and women lack necessary knowledge of the prevailing regulations as enacted and implemented by the Bureau of Customs.

This ignorance sometimes leads to unnecessary sanctions and surcharges by the authority at various ports. These regulations/policies are to ensure proper and effective security of the goods in a cargo or container.

As an exporter or importer, ensure to fully participate in the programs and policy formulations of your ports authorities.

Most exporters and importers have landed fake contracts and illegitimate business deals due to inability to ascertain the credibility of either the consumer or supplier as the case may be. In a fast growing global space through social media, one can easily be caught within the web of fraudsters and criminals with pseudo portfolios and identities that could be deceptive without making proper and thorough investigations. It is very important to conduct accurate verification through research checkouts for business websites and certificates of accreditation from the government.

It is sometimes impossible to achieve results and breakthroughs at ports without the services of a trusted broker in customs. Inexperienced custom brokers will jeopardise and break down your business by causing irregular malpractices and complex mistakes in your paperwork to allow your container to pass through. Always choose a broker who understands your business and industry as the import and export regulations vary by products.

This is very critical and crucial for all import and export traders. It ensures that the goods supplied or imported will reach safely in case of any loss or damage. This is done either from the importer’s side or from the transport authority before it is dispatched. Insurance is the best way to guarantee the safety of your goods.

To be successful in the business of import/export, endeavor to ensure that the above mistakes are avoided. No foreign businessman will ever succeed in the business without being acquainted with full knowledge of the aforementioned pitfalls. This will help you maximise your profits and save you from the risks of losing money.

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

Kelechi Iheanacho beats Salah, Simon to win Man of the Match award

Kelechi Iheanacho beats Salah, Simon to win Man of the Match award

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Nigeria vs Egypt: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Nigeria vs Egypt: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 home remedies to cure cracked heels

5 home remedies to cure cracked heels

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Trending

6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

FIRS collects N6.4 trillion as taxes in 2021- Nami

FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami. [Twitter/@MMNami_]

Ways to build customer loyalty

Ways to build customer loyalty

Steps to start pig farming in Nigeria

Steps to start pig farming in Nigeria