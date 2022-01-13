5 importing and exporting mistakes and how to overcome them

It has proved to be highly lucrative partly due to the disparities in the values of currency exchange between countries and many other reasons.

However, no thriving business is without risk, and import and export trading is not an exception.

Maintaining a stable profit margin over a period of time is a true measure of business success. This article explains some common mistakes made in the business of export and import to help reduce risks of bankruptcy, financial crimes, and tension:

1. Ignorance of currency exchange

The instability in the rate of currency exchange poses great risk to import/export traders. There are high chances of running at great loss when an import/export trader fails to understand the exchange values between the local and foreign currency over the shortest period of time. It exposes one to potential restrictions. To avoid this, try contacting your bank for updates on exchange rates. Also, it is sometimes preferable to sell only in US Dollars.

2. Lack of knowledge in import and export regulations

Most import and export tradesmen and women lack necessary knowledge of the prevailing regulations as enacted and implemented by the Bureau of Customs.

This ignorance sometimes leads to unnecessary sanctions and surcharges by the authority at various ports. These regulations/policies are to ensure proper and effective security of the goods in a cargo or container.

As an exporter or importer, ensure to fully participate in the programs and policy formulations of your ports authorities.

3. Illegitimate supplier/consumer

Most exporters and importers have landed fake contracts and illegitimate business deals due to inability to ascertain the credibility of either the consumer or supplier as the case may be. In a fast growing global space through social media, one can easily be caught within the web of fraudsters and criminals with pseudo portfolios and identities that could be deceptive without making proper and thorough investigations. It is very important to conduct accurate verification through research checkouts for business websites and certificates of accreditation from the government.

4. Hiring incompetent custom broker

It is sometimes impossible to achieve results and breakthroughs at ports without the services of a trusted broker in customs. Inexperienced custom brokers will jeopardise and break down your business by causing irregular malpractices and complex mistakes in your paperwork to allow your container to pass through. Always choose a broker who understands your business and industry as the import and export regulations vary by products.

5. Insurance

This is very critical and crucial for all import and export traders. It ensures that the goods supplied or imported will reach safely in case of any loss or damage. This is done either from the importer’s side or from the transport authority before it is dispatched. Insurance is the best way to guarantee the safety of your goods.

Conclusion