5 habits that hinder creativity in business

Self-doubt

Some of the most prevalent hurdles to business creativity are fear of failing, fear of not being creative enough, and fear of being judged.

Doubt affects everyone, including the most brilliant individuals. You may believe that there isn't an ounce of creativity in your body, that you were born that way and can't change it. Well, that’s wrong. The reality is that everyone can be innovative. Yet, most people choose not to employ it in their daily lives. This is when they form habits that slowly suffocate any creativity they have left. You just aren't free enough in your thinking and don't allow yourself to use the gift of creativity. Ignorance of the creative process is a choice.

Not changing approach to situations

Homeostasis – a desire for a reasonably stable equilibrium; a desire to do things the way you've always done them – is a significant impediment to innovative thinking, whether in business or any other endeavor.

This homeostatic impulse prevents people from becoming all they can and from succeeding. It takes you to your little haven. Over time, your haven becomes a groove and ultimately a rut. You find yourself stranded, with all progress coming to a halt. You quickly begin to utilize your unique talents of rationalization to excuse your refusal to change.

Homeostasis is a significant stifler of human potential, and it is a nasty habit that blocks creative thinking.

Mulling over too much information

A profusion of information also harms creativity. So if you're puzzling over a lot of info and becoming overwhelmed, it's time to take a break.

Seriously, don't expect your brain to provide you with innovative ideas on a silver platter if you can't work efficiently. Instead, allow yourself some space for creative thinking by asking for just enough information.

Settling with the first solution

This behavior never encourages you to experiment with new ideas, therefore suffocating any creativity in your body. For creative minds, finding a single answer is just the start of the journey. For many others, though, this is the end of the road.

You're not being creative when you go with your initial thought; you're simply reminiscing. You're settling rather than pursuing your goals. Most of the time, it’ll meet your expectations; however, it will not make you a creative person.

Unclear direction

Uncertainty about one's direction is another aggravating obstacle to creativity. Without a definite beginning or end, the energy that could be better used to brainstorm new ideas is diverted to puzzling minor things.

You should have clearly stated objectives, defined boundaries, key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to track progress, and the desired outcome.