RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

5 Habits that hinder creativity in Business

Authors:

Pulse Contributor James Olaitan

If instilling creativity in a business is that simple, every business would be a creative powerhouse. Rather than creating a procedure every time, our brains prefer to stick to well-established patterns. This is a genuine godsend for some things, but in other things, it makes us significantly less creative and hence less efficient.

5 habits that hinder creativity in business
5 habits that hinder creativity in business

It's possible that incorporating creativity into your business isn't a conventional procedure. However, with a basic understanding of typical creativity pitfalls, you’ll know how to avoid them and set your company on a fast route to creative success as a result. Here are a few roadblocks to creativity in your business.

Recommended articles
  1. Self-doubt

Some of the most prevalent hurdles to business creativity are fear of failing, fear of not being creative enough, and fear of being judged.

Doubt affects everyone, including the most brilliant individuals. You may believe that there isn't an ounce of creativity in your body, that you were born that way and can't change it. Well, that’s wrong. The reality is that everyone can be innovative. Yet, most people choose not to employ it in their daily lives. This is when they form habits that slowly suffocate any creativity they have left. You just aren't free enough in your thinking and don't allow yourself to use the gift of creativity. Ignorance of the creative process is a choice.

  1. Not changing approach to situations 

Homeostasis – a desire for a reasonably stable equilibrium; a desire to do things the way you've always done them – is a significant impediment to innovative thinking, whether in business or any other endeavor.

This homeostatic impulse prevents people from becoming all they can and from succeeding. It takes you to your little haven. Over time, your haven becomes a groove and ultimately a rut. You find yourself stranded, with all progress coming to a halt. You quickly begin to utilize your unique talents of rationalization to excuse your refusal to change.

Homeostasis is a significant stifler of human potential, and it is a nasty habit that blocks creative thinking.

  1. Mulling over too much information 

A profusion of information also harms creativity. So if you're puzzling over a lot of info and becoming overwhelmed, it's time to take a break.

Seriously, don't expect your brain to provide you with innovative ideas on a silver platter if you can't work efficiently. Instead, allow yourself some space for creative thinking by asking for just enough information.

  1. Settling with the first solution

This behavior never encourages you to experiment with new ideas, therefore suffocating any creativity in your body. For creative minds, finding a single answer is just the start of the journey. For many others, though, this is the end of the road.

You're not being creative when you go with your initial thought; you're simply reminiscing. You're settling rather than pursuing your goals. Most of the time, it’ll meet your expectations; however, it will not make you a creative person.

  1. Unclear direction

Uncertainty about one's direction is another aggravating obstacle to creativity. Without a definite beginning or end, the energy that could be better used to brainstorm new ideas is diverted to puzzling minor things.

You should have clearly stated objectives, defined boundaries, key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to track progress, and the desired outcome.

If you're working with a team, make sure everyone knows how to contribute their thoughts and feel heard. A regular forum for brainstorming forthcoming ideas and gathering input should also be established.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf James Olaitan James Olaitan James is a content writer whose experience has allowed him to assist other freelance writers in raising their approval ratings and audience reach to be on par with top writers on their respective platforms.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: I thought I had seen it all

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu Star Portable performs on stage

Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu Star Portable performs on stage

Depression responsible for my husband’s death, wife of man who plunged into lagoon

Depression responsible for my husband’s death, wife of man who plunged into lagoon

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Trending

NNPC working hard to crash cooking gas price - Kyari

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya

Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya. [businessday]

Undervalued areas of life business entrepreneurs should make a priority

Undervalued areas of life business entrepreneurs should make a priority

BP collaborates with electric firm to help customers reduce carbon emissions

Schneider Electric GIZ ToT outdoor practical