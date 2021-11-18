5 coins that could pay for your Detty December

This year, things will be even dettier. COVID did us dirty last December, so there were no shows or events for us to attend. Now that we’re popping again, it’s events back to back.

Biz Wiz already announced. Burna Boy already announced. And we’re still waiting for several other A-listers to drop dates - Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Teni, Rema, Ayra Starr. Omo, KPK!

If you’re out here thinking about how to get the funds you need to attend shows, trust us; you’re not alone. Burna himself said it best - “Dangote still dey find money.”

This year, everyone has been talking mad about crypto. “Buy this coin, buy that coin.” Remember back in April when everything dipped and we were all dragging crypto people on Twitter? Well, the joke’s on everyone else right now. Crypto is back up and all the sinzus are now popping their collars again.

If you’re still new to the whole crypto thing, you don’t have to be afraid. Several coins could easily jump in the next month or two, and you could invest in them right now to get money for your Detty December.

We decided to do some of the research work for you, and we’ve got some interesting coins for you to consider right now:

Wakanda Inu (WKD)

So, this first one is a bit of a newbie. But hey, if everyone can have a meme coin, Africans can get one too!

Wakanda Inu is a cryptocurrency that launched a few weeks ago. Even at that, at some point last week its price increased by over 700%. If you missed the gains that DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) gave investors, then you would want to get in on this one.

Cryptocurrency exchange Quidax is currently giving out 200 Billion Wakanda Inu. You can get info about the airdrop here.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the daddy of cryptocurrencies. It was the first coin to be launched, and it’s still the most popular today. This year alone, Bitcoin’s price has grown by 109.4%. So, if you had put some cash into Bitcoin at the start of the year and chilled till now, you’d be sitting on a big stack of cash.

Bitcoin has been doing some big numbers lately too. Plus, the fact that it’s the most popular cryptocurrency means that it offers the most safety. Bitcoin has a history of making big moves towards the end of the year, so we’re expecting something hooge soon.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE is what we call a meme coin. It doesn’t really have a use, but a lot of people on social media love it. And it has caught on since then.

This year, DOGE’s price has increased by over 4,000%. It’s still making a lot of people rich, and you could invest in it to get some gains in December.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

If you’ve got your ears to the ground recently, you must have heard of SHIB. Crypto people have been shouting about it like it's the best thing since sliced bread. But what if it actually is?

This year, SHIB’s price has increased by over 10,000%. So if you put just #10,000 into SHIB at the start of the year, you’d probably be rubbing shoulders with Tony Elumelu right now.

But, it’s not too late. SHIB may still have a long way to go.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB is a cryptocurrency launched by Binance.

We’re especially big on BNB because of how well it has performed this year. BNB’s price has jumped by 1,435% this year, meaning that it has made a lot of people rich for sure. Watch out for this one.

So, Where Do I Buy These Coins?

If you’d like to get your Detty December funds sorted, we recommend choosing a trusted exchange that won’t give you any problems. Like Wizkid said, we all want No Stress.

You can check out a cryptocurrency exchange like Quidax. You can buy all the cryptos we have mentioned in this article on Quidax.

Disclaimer: The information in this post shouldn’t be taken as investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are great investments, but we recommend that you do your research before buying any crypto.

