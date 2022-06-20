5 benefits of Insurance in Business

Risk is crucial to everyday existence. Risk is paramount to life. Risk from Insurance point of view are as follows:

The possibilities of an unfortunate occurrence.

It is unpredictable.

Uncertainty regarding loss.

Taking a risk eg. some individuals take risk and venture into some business after all it is said that "no venture no success" or providing a coverage of risk by an insurance company to the insured for a peril.

Risk as the object - this is referring to objects being covered or proposed to be covered by insurance; e.g the car, the building, equipment, ship etc.

Again, you must be able to understand risk management before cherishing the beauty of insurance benefits to the businesses.

Therefore, risk management entails analysis, identification and economic control of those risks which can threaten the assets or earning capabilities of lives or an enterprise.

The features of risk management is that the higher the frequency the lower the risk. The lower the frequency the higher the risk.

From the understanding of the insurable risk, therefore Insurance can be said to mean a risk transfer mechanism which operates on the creation of a pool of funds into which all risk bearer (Insurer/Owner) contribute a little sum of money (Premium) and out of which the few unfortunate ones who suffer and compensation/claim is generated from source (the common pool created).

The concept of insurance is summarized on the following functions:

(a) Risk Transfer

(b) Creation of the common pool

(c) Equitable premium

However, these are five basic benefits of insurance to businesses:

1) Peace of mind

It is no longer news that when you insure your business you will surely have peace of mind, due to uncertainty or when you incur an unexpected loss.

It makes business owners take more ventures and there is no venture without its associated risk. The peace of mind is both to the individual and/or corporate insured.

2) Loss control

Insurance is basically concerned with the financial consequences of a loss; as a result, it tries as much as possible to assist the insured in the control of the impact of such loss. The insurer should try to reduce both the frequency and severity of losses.

This will go a long way to reduce what is generally termed as economic waste within the insurance parlance. The insurance industry achieves this through the employment of professionals to advise the insured on how to prevent a potential loss.

(3) Social benefits

After a loss has occurred, the insurer puts the insured back to the position he/she was immediately before a loss. For an uninsured loss, this would mean that the company would have to sack its employees.

Thanks to insurance that has provided the means of making it possible for such not to happen.

In other words, with insurance, jobs may not be lost, and goods or services can still be sold.

(4) Investment of Funds

The premiums contributed into the pool are not kept idle. They are further invested in the various sectors of the national economy. This helps to grow the economy, while for the insurance companies help them to generate more income so as to meet their liabilities.

(5) Invisible Earnings