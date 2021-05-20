4th Mainland Bridge to cost Lagos $2.5 billion

The figure is about $300 million higher than the $2.2 billion quoted by the government last year regarding the bridge expected to be the second longest in Africa.

Lagos State's Director-General of Public Private Partnership, Ope George, said during a briefing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that the government is finalising processes to start the construction of the project.

He said the government expects to award the contract for the project to one of its current six bidders by October.

"This is a very very important transaction for the state," he said.

The proposed 38 km bridge will provide alternative traffic that connects Lagos Island to the mainland, and is expected to pass through Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.

It's a 2x4 lane carriageway cross-sectional road with permission for BRT lane and future road construction, according to the government's plan.