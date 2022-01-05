One major difficulty with the e-Naira is linking the wallet to a bank account.
4 simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet
E-Naira was first introduced to Nigerians on October 25, 2021 and ever since then it’s been a smooth ride for mostly everyone.
Here are four simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet without any troubles:
Download the e-Naira wallet app
Firstly, the e-Naira app has to be downloaded on your smartphone through Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Open the app and select your respective bank
After successfully downloading the app on your smartphone, open the app; a list of banks to choose from would be displayed. Choose the respective bank you use.
Provide your identification details
Provide your identification details, either your NIN or BVN or any other details required. These details must be exactly as they appear in your bank details.
Finish the process and start transacting
Finish the process and enjoy transacting with the e-Naira wallet.
The e-Naira wallet is very easy to use and with these four steps, linking your bank account to your wallet won’t pose a problem anymore.
