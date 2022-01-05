RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

4 simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet

Authors:

Azeezah Olaleye

E-Naira was first introduced to Nigerians on October 25, 2021 and ever since then it’s been a smooth ride for mostly everyone.

4 simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet
4 simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet

One major difficulty with the e-Naira is linking the wallet to a bank account.

Recommended articles

Here are four simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet without any troubles:

Download the e-Naira wallet app

Firstly, the e-Naira app has to be downloaded on your smartphone through Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and select your respective bank

After successfully downloading the app on your smartphone, open the app; a list of banks to choose from would be displayed. Choose the respective bank you use.

Provide your identification details

Provide your identification details, either your NIN or BVN or any other details required. These details must be exactly as they appear in your bank details.

Finish the process and start transacting

Finish the process and enjoy transacting with the e-Naira wallet.

The e-Naira wallet is very easy to use and with these four steps, linking your bank account to your wallet won’t pose a problem anymore.

Authors:

Azeezah Olaleye Azeezah Olaleye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Dear men, women also need sex twice as much as you do

Dear men, women also need sex twice as much as you do

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Trending

Top 10 richest people in the world and their net worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

SEC warns public against dealings with FinAfrica, Poyoyo investments

Headquarters of Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (Independent Newspapers Nigeria)

E-payment: The concerns of Nigerian traders

Traders work at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos

How to write captivating Seo-friendly blog posts for your audience

How to write captivating SEO-friendly blog posts for your audience