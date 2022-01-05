4 simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet

Here are four simple steps to link your bank account to your e-Naira wallet without any troubles:

Download the e-Naira wallet app

Firstly, the e-Naira app has to be downloaded on your smartphone through Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and select your respective bank

After successfully downloading the app on your smartphone, open the app; a list of banks to choose from would be displayed. Choose the respective bank you use.

Provide your identification details

Provide your identification details, either your NIN or BVN or any other details required. These details must be exactly as they appear in your bank details.

Finish the process and start transacting

Finish the process and enjoy transacting with the e-Naira wallet.