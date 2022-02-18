RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

4 Rules of buying for every agricultural businesses

Ekong John Akwa

After enough preparation, planning, and some certain actions have been done, learning how to buy is very important in every agricultural business.

4 rules of buying for agricultural businesses

remembered I was discussing with a someone long time ago, I informed him I want to enroll in Snail Business training from a Professional. His response was that "what is there in learning about how to buy? you will just go to the market and buy then you sell".

He added that "it is only a daft person that will buy something for N10 and sell it for N9." Never mind him please, I still do something like that last 2 month (December not for christmas though). I bought about 7 local chickens for N21,000 and I sold them for N20,000. Maybe I will share the story some other time, to avoid distraction.

So, I immediately let him know that he can't rule out learning from experts or from experienced people, they will guide you from some mistakes.

Learning to buy is not just by paying for your goods in the market. It involves knowing where to buy or the environment you are buying from, time to buy, and learning the rules and terms of where you are buying from. Or let me say it like this, the rules of buying are:

  1. Where to buy
  2. What to buy
  3. Time to buy
  4. And how to buy.

All these things are very important, there are always two ways to learn, either through trial and error or by learning from a mentor.

Trial and error methods will take your time, money and it is possible you still don't get it right, because getting it right is under probability. But learning from a mentor will give you short time to learn, and money to learn in some cases through trial and error.

Before you do that business, especially if you are going to be involved in buying and selling, learn how to buy. If you buy well, there is a tendency to make a profit.

Ekong John Akwa Ekong John Akwa I am Ekong John Akwa, I have keen interest in Agricultural business. I’m a writer, health enthusiast, content creator, a risk manager, personal finance advocate, life lesson preacher and a family advocate.

