CBN-regulated Forex brokers provide traders in Nigeria with a secure trading environment and due recourse in the case of any client disgruntlement. In this article, we have listed the 4 best CBN-regulated Forex brokers which also offer excellent trading conditions.

FXTM Nigeria

Overview

There is an FXTM office in Nigeria that provides customer service in the local language. The customer service is great, and the deposit and withdrawal procedures are both free and convenient with local banks in Nigeria, according to this FXTM Nigeria review.

Due to numerous top-tier regulations, FXTM is one of the safest forex brokers in Nigeria. FXTM provides Nigerian clients with specialized services and educational resources.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Superb customer service Inactivity and withdrawal fees High maximum leverage Limited product portfolio Great educational tools

Feature

Feature Information Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from No commission Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $3 Maximum Leverage 1:500 on average Bonuses $300 Trading Bonus Customer Support 24/5

2. Exness

Overview

Forex trading with Exness is facilitated by low spreads and a wide selection of currency pairs.

Exness is a low-cost regulated forex broker with a high maximum leverage and a very cheap minimum deposit.

There is a dearth of resources for academic study and instruction. 107 currency pairs and 40+ CFDs of commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies are available for trading on this platform.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Well-regulated Tight spreads Over 130 currency pairs

Features

Feature Information Regulation CySEC, FCA Minimum deposit from $1 Average spread from 1.3 pips Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:2000 Bonuses Standard +10% Bonus Programme Customer Support 24/5 - multilingual

3. Tickmill

Overview

Tickmill's spreads on commission-free accounts are a little high, however the commission-based Pro and VIP accounts have reduced trading costs.

This account has an average spread of 1.8 pips for EUR/USD and a CFD spread of 21 pips for gold CFD. With the Pro account, the spread is 0 with a 4$ charge on a regular lot round trade.

To get started trading with Tickmill, customers must put up a minimum of $100 into their trading account. Many authorized forex brokers in Nigeria charge more than this.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Competitive pricingWell regulatedHigh leverageAdvanced trading softwareSTP model

Features

Feature Information Regulation FSA Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.1 pips Commissions from ‎2 per side per 100,000 traded Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:500 Bonuses $30 Welcome Bonus Customer Support 24/5

4. XM

Overview

XM has a very low minimum deposit requirement of just $5 for its Micro, standard, as well as, Ultra-Low account. The average typical spread for EUR/USD is 1.6 and 0.8 pips respectively with the Standard and Ultra Low account respectively.

Pros and Cons

ProsLow minimum depositComprehensive educational offeringStreamlined account opening process ConsInactivity fee charged after 90 days on live accountsLimited product portfolio

Features

Feature Information Regulation IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, FCA and DFSA Minimum deposit from $5 Average spread from 0.1 pips Commissions from $3.5 commission per $100 000 traded Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:30 Bonuses $30 Trading Bonus Customer Support 24/5

---