4 amazing reasons why Capiflex is great for your business

With Capiflex there are four amazing reasons why you should switch to what makes your business better and easier because digital transformation is your fundamental business right!

Collections and Direct Debit

Capiflex’s Collections and Direct Debit powers direct debit, remittance, and collection solutions for agencies, departments, institutions, and organizations. It encompasses a wide range of payment solutions suited to various business needs. One of the major features is that business owners can generate their customized payment link and share across their various business pages, ads, and subscribers.

Pulse Nigeria

On Capiflex, businesses with e-commerce websites have a customized user experience tailored to their specific niche. They can sell their products and collect payment anywhere, anytime. The best part is its automated feature which makes it easy for businesses to receive multiple payments from recurring customers.

In addition, large organizations can receive payments like loans, levies, service fees, and contributions from their customers/users.

Payments Gateway

A payment gateway is necessary for every business to connect merchants and customers. This is where CapiFlex comes in. They understand that the integral part of a business is creating a safe channel of payment to be sent and received. It is a step forward from using a card because customers can now use their phones as a payment device without worrying about security issues. A transaction cannot be carried out without it being authorized by the customer, how this works is that payment gateways such as CapiFlex provide a secured channel for the payment requests can be reviewed.

With CapiFlex, merchants can access invoices and a detailed report of all transactions carried out.

Pulse Nigeria

CapiFlex guarantees the strongest rate of remittance success in the industry by routing payments through the most efficient channels. Their API infrastructure exists solely to make your payments system possible.

It allows you to catch a fresh stream of customers and create an awesome digital customer journey for your business growth. Your customers get to experience optimal payment solutions without breaking a sweat. The pricing is highly competitive.

Transfer, Airtime, and Data APIs

This enables platforms to move funds securely via wallet-to-wallets and wallet to banks. Its Transfer API and its value-added service API is well documented and easy to implement.

Pulse Nigeria

It offers benefits such as ease, reduced cost, enhanced user experience, and increased revenue all in one package. CapiFlex provides an API infrastructure that enables platforms to move funds from wallets to wallets and from commercial banks. It also enables you to earn competitive commissions on transactions such as airtime/Data API calls, Pay Tv API calls, and electricity API calls Etc.

Office Manager for HR

Office Manager is possibly every HR’s dream! It exists to make life easier for corporate organizations by taking away the burden of keeping files, waiting for employee salaries to be processed, performance management issues, and other office functions. With Office Manager, organizations can monitor their finance and audits. They can also track the workflow of each staff, plan and schedule meetings. All staff details can be found in one place, and this improves staff management in the long run.

Pulse Nigeria

Running a business is tough enough, only solutions that make life easier should matter to you. CapiFlex matters to companies looking to automate their payment and business management.

Visit www.capiflex.ng to learn more and get started. Call 07047707440 or follow us on Instagram, and Linkedin.

Pulse Nigeria