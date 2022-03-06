RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

4 African countries set to patronise Kano Dry Inland Port — Ganduje

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four countries – Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Central African Republic – say they will patronise the Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano State, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said in Kano on Saturday.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar.

Anwar stated that Ganduje made the disclosure when he visited the facility.

“Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Central Africa Republic have indicated their interests and readiness to use the Kano Dry Port for their imports and exports.

“They all accepted to get across to Kano State and send their officials to come and discuss with the state over the modus operandi of the new dry port, before it takes off,’’ he quoted Ganduje as saying.

According to Anwar, Ganduje expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment at creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state and in the country in general.

“His commitment and seriousness signify his love for the state to bounce back economically as a commercial hub for the northern part of Nigeria,’’ Anwar also quoted Ganduje as saying.

Ganduje also called on the would-be-managers of the port to make sure that they run everything digitally.

“We are in a digital world. You should therefore make sure that you comply with digital demands and operate within the realm of global best practice,’’ the governor said.

Ganduje expressed satisfaction at the level of progress and commitment of contractors and consultants on the project.

