35,000 MT of petrol expected at Lagos ports – NPA
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday that a ship carrying 35,000 metric tonnes of petrol was expected at the Lagos Ports Complex.
It said that the 25 ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20.
The organisation said that 18 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk salt, butane gas and petrol.
It added that six other ships had arrived the port waiting to berth with bulk wheat, bulk urea, base oil and petrol.
