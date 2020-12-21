For you as a business owner, this should concern you. This is because the adaptability of your business to the expanding digital marketplace is a necessary requirement not only to give your business a strong competitive advantage, but also for its survival.

This reality played very strongly in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as businesses globally had to resort to digital platforms and e-commerce solutions to be able to stay open during the lockdown. In fact, the vital role that digital tools have played in containing the impact of the pandemic on institutions and businesses has further incited a digital migration, with people finding new ways to connect online with friends, families and the businesses that matter to them.

In this article, we highlight three reasons why every entrepreneur should consider e-commerce as part of its business strategy in the post-coronavirus and presently highly-digitized marketplace.

EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS REACH

The internet offers you an easy and inexpensive way to expand your business coverage because it gives you limitless access to people across the world. At little to no cost, you can promote your business on social media, register your company on an online directory or advertise on internet marketplaces. This advantage allows you to build greater visibility for your business and access to prospective customers from different locations without geographical barriers. For example, a simple search on a mobile phone by anyone irrespective of where they may be, can lead them to your website and ultimately doing business with you.

CUT DOWN OPERATIONAL COSTS

A brick and mortar business is laden with various operational costs that cease to exist when a business moves a good part of its operations online. For example, with the digital infrastructure that e-commerce solutions offer, a business can eliminate the bills it would normally accrue on rent and maintenance of a physical office building, reduce transportation costs on business itineraries by opting for teleconferencing options and promote its business online to prospects at a cheaper rate, and with greater convenience.

OFFER BETTER SERVICES

E-commerce solutions can improve your service delivery in so many ways. A good example is the option of doorstep delivery that gives your customers the advantage of accessing your product or service in the most convenient ways possible. What’s more is the fact that with ecommerce, you can automate repetitive daily tasks like order and payment processing or customer management, improving turnaround time, freeing you up as the business owner to focus on other things like expanding your coverage, further developing your product or service, and increasing productivity.

The possibilities of digital tools for business is vast. And for such a challenging time as now, e-commerce is a promising way for businesses to recuperate and thrive beyond the impact of the economic shutdown brought by the pandemic.

