RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

3 Million naira up for grabs in the TECNO Camon Short Film Challenge 2.0

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO - The Camon 19 launch was lit, but as promised, it has come with so many more goodies than you can imagine. The CAMON SHORT FILM COMPETITION Season 2 is here!

3 Million naira up for grabs in the TECNO Camon Short Film Challenge 2.0
3 Million naira up for grabs in the TECNO Camon Short Film Challenge 2.0

Renowned smartphone brand TECNO is offering content creators, people who like to think outside the box, directors, producers, writers, and all creatives an opportunity worth millions.

Recommended articles

This year's competition is open to anyone who can make a two-minute brilliant, emotional film using any smartphone. Your film could be comedy, fiction, drama, or any genre you want, but it has to have a closed-ended story with a distinct beginning, middle, and end.

Serious prizes are up for grabs, with winners having a chance to win three million naira in prize money, phones, and awards recognizing their win. Also added to the mix is the TECNO Camon short film bragging rights for one year.

Are you the one? Are you up to the task for this competition? Are you the next Camon short film star? If you are interested, here is how to participate:

  • Create a short and emotional film (of about 1-2 minutes long) on your smartphone.
  • Submit your entry on social media using the hashtags #CAMONShow and #CAMON19ShortFilm.
  • Submit your entry on Facebook as a comment on the pinned post on TECNO Mobile Facebook, using the hashtags #CAMON19ShortFilm and #CAMONShow.
  • On Instagram, submit your entry on your page using the hashtags #CAMON19ShortFilm and #CAMONShow.

Out of the many entries that will be received, 19 finalists will be shortlisted to go on to the next stage. So, be daring, be creative, be the exception, make a film worthy of this century. Start filming now because the first phase of the competition starts on the 7th of July and ends on the 21st of July 2022. Get your phones ready and say the word "ACTION!"

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Forgotten Super Eagles star Ejike Uzoenyi reveals what happened to his AFCON 2013 winners medal

Forgotten Super Eagles star Ejike Uzoenyi reveals what happened to his AFCON 2013 winners medal

Brazilian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during c-section

Brazilian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during c-section

Trending

Nigerian court orders Multichoice to sublicense channels to Metro-digital

Multichoice

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%

Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%.

Commonly asked questions by Investors in Real estate

Commonly asked questions by Investors in Real estate