RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

23 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 23 ships, conveying bulk sugar, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk gypsum, butane gas and others, were expected at Lagos ports from Sept. 2 to Sept. 16.

23 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA. [guardian]
23 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA. [guardian]

Read Also

The authority added that five other ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with general cargo, bulk urea, container and petrol.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World food prices drop for 5th consecutive month – FAO

World food prices drop for 5th consecutive month – FAO

23 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

23 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

Oil Revenue witnesses 28.3% drop with N799.10 billion generated in Q1

Oil Revenue witnesses 28.3% drop with N799.10 billion generated in Q1

Bank customer service operations taken over by scammers on social media

Bank customer service operations taken over by scammers on social media

Oraimo launches exclusive smart charging technology - AniFast Series

Oraimo launches exclusive smart charging technology - AniFast Series

Stock market gains N29bn, indices up 0.11%

Stock market gains N29bn, indices up 0.11%

Naira loses to dollar by 0.13%

Naira loses to dollar by 0.13%

Out There Media and MTN Nigeria bring RCS to market, achieving outstanding results for mega-brands’ campaigns

Out There Media and MTN Nigeria bring RCS to market, achieving outstanding results for mega-brands’ campaigns

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Trending

MTN-5G

MTN set to test 5G technology in 7 Nigerian cities

Fidelity Bank to acquire Union Bank UK (PremiumTimes)

Fidelity Bank set to acquire Union Bank UK

Twitter's close circle feature [skynews]

5 possible scenarios now that there is a Twitter Circle

Nigeria partners Israel, Japan on manufacturing of electric automobiles/Illustration.

Nigeria partners Israel, Japan on manufacturing of electric automobiles