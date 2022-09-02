23 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 23 ships, conveying bulk sugar, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk gypsum, butane gas and others, were expected at Lagos ports from Sept. 2 to Sept. 16.
The authority added that five other ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with general cargo, bulk urea, container and petrol.
