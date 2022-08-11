RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

21 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that 21 ships are expected to arrive at the port from Aug. 11.

According to NPA in its daily Shipping Position, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The authority said that the ships were laden with general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, base oil, bulk urea, automobile gasoline, petrol and pet coke.

NPA reported that another eight ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with petrol, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, bulk urea and base oil.

Also, the organisation said that 18 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk salt, soya bean, butane gas, bulk urea and petrol.

