Name: Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe
Title: Convener, Pride Women Conference
Name: Joyce Ojemudia
Title: MD/CEO of African Alliance Insurance Plc
Chairperson of the event
Speakers:
Name: Iyom Josephine Anenih.
Title: Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development
Topic: Women Oppressing Women: Best We Uphold Each Other
Name: Barr. Olufunmilayo Roberts
Title: Principal at leading law firm, Funmi Roberts & Co
Topic: My Will Be Done: Leaving a Written Will
Name: Mweembe Sikaulu
Title: Communications and Brand Manager at Zambia Airports Corporation Ltd.
Topic: Seek and Speak Your Truth: Figure Out Where You Stand and Where You Want to Go
Name: Dr. Nnenna Chigbo
Title: President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP)
Topic: Sleep and Your Emotional Well-Being
Name: Lucille Ossai
Title: Communications Trainer & Author, 'Influence & Thrive'
Topic: Soft Skills: Needed Tool Kit In Today’s Environment
Name: Motunrayo Oyemade
Title: Founder, Wives & Mothers Blog
Topic: My Family Is My Life: Parenting and Emotional Well-Being
