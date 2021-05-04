RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Name: Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe

Title: Convener, Pride Women Conference

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Joyce Ojemudia

Title: MD/CEO of African Alliance Insurance Plc

Chairperson of the event

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Speakers:

Name: Iyom Josephine Anenih.

Title: Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development

Topic: Women Oppressing Women: Best We Uphold Each Other

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Barr. Olufunmilayo Roberts

Title: Principal at leading law firm, Funmi Roberts & Co

Topic: My Will Be Done: Leaving a Written Will

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Mweembe Sikaulu

Title: Communications and Brand Manager at Zambia Airports Corporation Ltd.

Topic: Seek and Speak Your Truth: Figure Out Where You Stand and Where You Want to Go

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Dr. Nnenna Chigbo

Title: President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP)

Topic: Sleep and Your Emotional Well-Being

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Lucille Ossai

Title: Communications Trainer & Author, 'Influence & Thrive'

Topic: Soft Skills: Needed Tool Kit In Today’s Environment

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Motunrayo Oyemade

Title: Founder, Wives & Mothers Blog

Topic: My Family Is My Life: Parenting and Emotional Well-Being

