2 months after attack, Kaduna airport reopens for flight operations

Bayo Wahab

Azman Air has announced the resumption of flights to Kaduna airport.

The acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, disclosed this known on Monday, May 23, 2022.

“Flight operations to Kaduna airport have commenced today with Azman Air,” she confirmed to TheCable.

Confirming the development in a tweet on Monday, Azman Air announced the resumption of flights to the Kaduna airport.

“Azman Air landed at Kaduna Airport today 23rd May, 2022, to the elation and cheers of passengers, stakeholders, and staff. It was a defining moment for the aviation community as the airport is reopened after being closed for two months. It’s so exciting to be back!” Azman Air tweeted.

Recall that in March 2022, gunmen attacked the airport.

Although they were repelled by security operatives, they killed a security guard.

The airport was attacked the same day a train on its way from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by gunmen.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

