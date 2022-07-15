NPower Build program is an accelerated training and certification programme that will engage and train it’s beneficiaries to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.
11 Facts you didn't know about FG's Npower Nbuild (Infographics)
Recall the Federal Government through National Social Investment Management Scheme (NASIMS) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social development introduced Nbuild- a vocational training component of N-Power since June 2016.
The program listed under the non- graduate category under Npower, trains young man and women to gain skills in various department such as electrical, automobile, bricklaying, welding, and so on.
In June 2022, the Humanitarian affairs ministry concluded a 3- month training of 40,000 Nbuild beneficiaries nationwide and also handed starter packs to the beneficiaries under Federal Government's National Social Investment Programme (NSIPs).
The infographics below give a bird's eye view of the Nbuild program.
