100 Pakistani investors to meet Nigerian business community at trade exhibition – Envoy

Azam, who is a retired major general, said that the business meeting would be a One-country exhibition.

NAN reports that this is coming on the heels of the recent move by both countries, during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Pakistan, to raise the volume of bilateral trade between them to one billion dollars.

The Pakistani high commissioner said the event, billed for Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, would be of immense mutual economic benefits to both countries.

He said that the decision to host the event, the biggest since the advent of coronavirus, was informed by the Pakistani government’s new policy on engaging Africa.

He said both Nigeria and Pakistan “have a lot of potentials to enhance bilateral trade, even as both countries’ economies are still emerging.”

According to him, both countries are already reaching the final stages of a bilateral agreement that will be made public once completed.

“We see the African market and the emerging economy from which Pakistan can benefit.

“We will very soon have a bilateral trade agreement with Nigeria. It is under consideration right now and once it is ready, it will be signed,” he said.

Speaking more on the trade conference and exhibition, he said: “100 companies from Pakistan would be displaying their products.

“After this event, I am very hopeful that both countries will benefit and the bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Pakistan is already in progress.

“Once it is done, I think it is an achievement that both countries will benefit from,” he said.

Earlier during the courtesy visit, the NAN MD assured the envoy that his request for the agency to partner with the mission to publicise the exhibition would be met.