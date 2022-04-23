100 Million in 100 Days: Sujimoto shuts down Lagos Island with Homewin

Sijibomi Ogundele – CEO/GMD Sujimoto Group and Founder HomeWin Ng, took to the streets of Lagos Island and chose “Oke Arin” – the biggest market in Nigeria, as a strategic location using its commercial environs as a bedrock to declare war on poverty and kick off the generosity movement.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Love, adoration and support is what was witnessed in Balogun market as the HomeWin crew rolled out all the stops from music performances from CDQ, to dancers entertaining everyone. The crowd was growing bigger by the minute and there was a live enactment of the daily draws, where over 20 people emerged winners of cash prizes on the spot.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

It was indeed an amazing and emotional sight to behold as Sijibomi Ogundele who is known for his sentimental ties to “Oke Arin” and “Agege” made emphasis on why he had to bring HomeWin to the “Oke Arin” market, he said; “Oke Arin is my place of birth and where I grew up. It is also the biggest market in Nigeria, it is a thing of joy for me to be able to come back here and help the same people who were there for me while I was growing up.”

Pulse Nigeria

Ogundele continues; “this is not politics but a generosity movement where we say enough is enough to poverty. Which is why it was a thing of joy to see an elderly woman popularly known as “Iya Olounje” who was gracious enough to give up a small space she uses to sell food, a space she has maintained for years, she gladly gave it up for us to set up the activation bus and stage and as luck may have it, Iya Olounje coincidentally emerged one of the winners of #50,000 naira, we couldn’t help but share in the excitement of this woman.”

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

He also went further to lay emphasis on the current state of hardship in the country, he said “it breaks my heart that even after so many years, the level of poverty and hardship keeps increasing, it’s on a steady rise. It is so sad to know that the poverty rate in this country keeps increasing and the average poverty rate of the poorest state in Nigeria is at 92.00%.

"This is alarming and everyone should be involved in this generosity movement. I see the cycle of toil being passed from generation to generation, and I’ve made it my personal mission to break that cycle and make sure we have millionaires emerge from this very same market.”

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

HomeWin is definitely here to eradicate poverty in Nigeria and create millionaires in the process and Sijibomi Ogundele is spearheading this movement, by leading the charge in making sure; giving back to the society is an obligation.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

