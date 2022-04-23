RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

100 Million in 100 Days: Sujimoto shuts down Lagos Island with Homewin

With 100 Million naira up for grabs, Sujimoto brought the entire populace at “Oke Arin” market in Lagos Island to a standstill by kicking off its new project – HomeWin with the POVERTY EMANCIPATION movement.

HomeWin is said to be the “stock market of the common man”, and the biggest giveaway promo to ever hit Nigeria. With just 500naira, YOU can win amazing prizes ranging from a home worth 50 Million Naira, 2 Brand New Cars, Salary For Life (100k monthly for 10years) to numerous daily cash prizes; 100 Million will be shared in 100 days, and over 11,000 winners would emerge in 100 days.

Sijibomi Ogundele – CEO/GMD Sujimoto Group and Founder HomeWin Ng, took to the streets of Lagos Island and chose “Oke Arin” – the biggest market in Nigeria, as a strategic location using its commercial environs as a bedrock to declare war on poverty and kick off the generosity movement.

Love, adoration and support is what was witnessed in Balogun market as the HomeWin crew rolled out all the stops from music performances from CDQ, to dancers entertaining everyone. The crowd was growing bigger by the minute and there was a live enactment of the daily draws, where over 20 people emerged winners of cash prizes on the spot.

It was indeed an amazing and emotional sight to behold as Sijibomi Ogundele who is known for his sentimental ties to “Oke Arin” and “Agege” made emphasis on why he had to bring HomeWin to the “Oke Arin” market, he said; “Oke Arin is my place of birth and where I grew up. It is also the biggest market in Nigeria, it is a thing of joy for me to be able to come back here and help the same people who were there for me while I was growing up.”

Ogundele continues; “this is not politics but a generosity movement where we say enough is enough to poverty. Which is why it was a thing of joy to see an elderly woman popularly known as “Iya Olounje” who was gracious enough to give up a small space she uses to sell food, a space she has maintained for years, she gladly gave it up for us to set up the activation bus and stage and as luck may have it, Iya Olounje coincidentally emerged one of the winners of #50,000 naira, we couldn’t help but share in the excitement of this woman.”

He also went further to lay emphasis on the current state of hardship in the country, he said “it breaks my heart that even after so many years, the level of poverty and hardship keeps increasing, it’s on a steady rise. It is so sad to know that the poverty rate in this country keeps increasing and the average poverty rate of the poorest state in Nigeria is at 92.00%.

"This is alarming and everyone should be involved in this generosity movement. I see the cycle of toil being passed from generation to generation, and I’ve made it my personal mission to break that cycle and make sure we have millionaires emerge from this very same market.”

HomeWin is definitely here to eradicate poverty in Nigeria and create millionaires in the process and Sijibomi Ogundele is spearheading this movement, by leading the charge in making sure; giving back to the society is an obligation.

You can also sign up to become an agent and earn upto 1Million naira monthly. All you have to do is visit agents.playhomewin.com, sign up and fund your wallet before May 1st. Early birds get 100% bonus on their very first recharge.

Follow HomeWin on the following platforms and be the first to win when we launch May 1st, 2022;

Instagram: @homewinng

Twitter: @homewinng

Facebook: HomeWin Promo

Website: www.playhomewin.com

With HomeWin, everyone is a WINNER!

Play the Ordinary… Win the Impossible!

