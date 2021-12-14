Over a thousand lucky Nigerians joined this program and got the opportunity of a lifetime and in case you were wondering who they are, here’s a hint: they are just like us.
10 facts you didn't know about the Amber Empowerment Program
Amber Energy Drink had the entire country buzzing this year when they continued the #AmberEmpowermentProgram. What was the gag? You could be your own boss and own your business with a start up loan of N100,000.
Here are 10 facts you need to know about the program before you get started:
- The program is designed to empower unemployed Nigerians, retailers, startups, and students.
- Amber Empowerment Program helps kickstart your entrepreneurial journey.
- With this program, over a thousand Nigerians will be empowered through the ‘Start-up Product Loan’.
- With the ‘Start-up Product Loan’, you get 100,000 Naira worth of products with a 5% flat interest rate to repay in 4 months.
- The first 30 days within the 4 months is interest-free.
- Training and onboarding will be conducted by top professionals.
- By the end of the program, you would have gathered the necessary tools and techniques to be a successful entrepreneur.
- Enrollment is free.
- Our marketing and sales executives will check on you monthly to see how well you are coping with sales.
- Beneficiaries would be greatly assisted through promotion campaigns for the product through relevant marketing and advertising channels to help boost sales.
Now you know for a fact that you can still be empowered this year, hurry now and apply for the Amber Empowerment Program by logging on to http://amberenergydrink.com/empowerment/ OR contact the empowerment team via telephone on (+234) 0811 700 0847.
