RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

10 facts you didn't know about the Amber Empowerment Program

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Amber Energy Drink had the entire country buzzing this year when they continued the #AmberEmpowermentProgram. What was the gag? You could be your own boss and own your business with a start up loan of N100,000.

10 facts you didn't know about the Amber Empowerment Program
10 facts you didn't know about the Amber Empowerment Program

Over a thousand lucky Nigerians joined this program and got the opportunity of a lifetime and in case you were wondering who they are, here’s a hint: they are just like us.

Recommended articles

Here are 10 facts you need to know about the program before you get started:

10 facts you didn't know about the Amber Empowerment Program
10 facts you didn't know about the Amber Empowerment Program Pulse Nigeria
  1. The program is designed to empower unemployed Nigerians, retailers, startups, and students.
  2. Amber Empowerment Program helps kickstart your entrepreneurial journey.
  3. With this program, over a thousand Nigerians will be empowered through the ‘Start-up Product Loan’.
  4. With the ‘Start-up Product Loan’, you get 100,000 Naira worth of products with a 5% flat interest rate to repay in 4 months.
  5. The first 30 days within the 4 months is interest-free.
  6. Training and onboarding will be conducted by top professionals.
  7. By the end of the program, you would have gathered the necessary tools and techniques to be a successful entrepreneur.
  8. Enrollment is free.
  9. Our marketing and sales executives will check on you monthly to see how well you are coping with sales.
  10.  Beneficiaries would be greatly assisted through promotion campaigns for the product through relevant marketing and advertising channels to help boost sales.

Now you know for a fact that you can still be empowered this year, hurry now and apply for the Amber Empowerment Program by logging on to http://amberenergydrink.com/empowerment/ OR contact the empowerment team via telephone on (+234) 0811 700 0847.

----

#FeaturebyAmberEnergy

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

BBNaija's Wathoni says she lost major endorsement deal because she isn't 'controversial'

BBNaija's Wathoni says she lost major endorsement deal because she isn't 'controversial'

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

Ed Sheeran set to feature Fireboy's 'Peru (Remix)'

Ed Sheeran set to feature Fireboy's 'Peru (Remix)'

Best Nollywood films of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Best Nollywood films of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

How hoodlums stabbed NURTW boss in Lagos, shot him to death in hospital

How hoodlums stabbed NURTW boss in Lagos, shot him to death in hospital

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Didier Drogba to visit Nigeria in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Didier Drogba to visit Nigeria in 2022

Trending

Everything you need to know about the new Lekki-Epe International airport

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW LEKKI-EPE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022.

Equinix acquires MainOne for $320 million

MainOne is one of West Africa's largest network solutions providers

Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements

Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements