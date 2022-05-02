RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign

Authors:

Pulse Mix

There’s something to be said for leading brands who blaze trails and set paces in their industry. Such brands GO ALL OUT to take bold initiatives.

1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign
1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign

On its fifth anniversary, there’s a lot to be said for ALAT by Wema, which has made history as Africa’s first fully digital bank, is now set to put Nigeria into the Guinness Book of Records per the financial services industry.

Recommended articles

In an industry-defining move, the brand has set a goal to open one million new accounts in one day in what they have tagged the #BeAudacious campaign.

1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign
1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign Pulse Nigeria

The #BeAudacious campaign by ALAT By Wema began on April 29 when mysterious Red Boxes with visible QR Codes sprang up in different parts of the country, with an invitation to the public to take the bold step and scan the QR codes with the #SpotTheRedBoxes and win delightful freebies. Today, to keep winning freebies, the public will be required to scan the same red boxes and sign up on ALAT. Several offline and online activations championed by Davido, the bank’s brand ambassador follow this.

1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign
1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign Pulse Nigeria

Offering limitless digital products which include fast and easy account opening, a free first debit card, a virtual naira card, scheduled bill payments, high-yield savings and investments features and low-interest collateral-free loans, ALAT By Wema’s bold initiative exemplifies the aspirational spirit that preceded its launch in 2017.

Commenting on the campaign, the Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Segun Adeniyi, said it attests to ALAT's innovativeness and audacity.

1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign
1 million accounts in 24 hours! ALAT aims for Guinness Records on 5th anniversary #BeAudacious campaign Pulse Nigeria

He said, "we are thankful to our customers for this milestone. We appreciate their belief and the acceptance of ALAT, our flagship Digital Bank that improves lives and enhances lifestyles away from the in-branch banking experience. Our #BeAudacious campaign is industry-defining because we are pacesetters at Wema Bank. We don't do half measures; we go full throttle hence the decision to open one million accounts in 24 hours. ALAT by Wema has played a starring role in the transformation of Nigeria's digital banking ecosystem, and we are pushing the envelope further."

Adeniyi added that the successes of ALAT By Wema in the past five years reaffirms its qualities. He enjoined Nigerians to join ALAT to make history because achieving the one million customers goal will reflect positively on Nigeria as it will affirm the renowned Limitless and Audacious spirits of Nigerians that the world celebrates us for.

“That is precisely what ALAT stands for: Audacious, Limitless, Aspirational and Timeless! The shining attributes that make Nigerians rule the world, in whatever we do”

ALAT is available for download on Android, iOS, and web apps. It is effortless! You can be a part of history by downloading ALAT and opening your account.

---

#FeatureByALAT

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Ways Africans can make money with Blockchain

5 Ways Africans can make money with Blockchain

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

This country has emerged first in Africa to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency

This country has emerged first in Africa to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

Africa Wealth Report 2022: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth

Africa Wealth Report 2022: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth

Trending

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 African countries with the highest international tourist arrivals

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage