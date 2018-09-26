Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

You can now use Google Maps to poll your friends on where to eat — here's how to do it (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech You can now use Google Maps to poll your friends on where to eat — here's how to do it (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google's new group planning feature lets you poll your friends about which restaurant to eat at. The feature will be available when you update to the latest version of Google Maps on your smartphone.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Google Maps play

Google Maps

(Avery Hartmans/Business Insider)

If you've ever been put in charge of making dinner plans for a large group of people, you know the difficulty of navigating food allergies and picky preferences to settle on an option that everyone — or at least the majority — can agree on.

But with a new group planning feature, Google is trying to ease some of that stress.

The new feature — which was announced at Google I/O in May and started rolling out to users on Wednesday — lets you use Google Maps to create a shortlist of restaurant options that your friends can vote on. By scrolling through the app's "Explore" tab, you'll be able to view a list of restaurants and compile the poll, which can then be shared on messaging platforms.

Although some group messaging platforms do currently have polling features available — like GroupMe and iMessage, for example — the amount of information you can include is quite limited.

It's worth noting that in order to use Google's polling feature, everyone in the group must have Google Maps downloaded. So before relying on this app to make all your future plans, make sure your friends loyal to Apple Maps download Google's navigational app.

Here's how you can start using Google Maps to make group planning less of a painful and tedious process.

When scrolling through a list of options in Google Maps' Explore tab — which you can filter based on location, price, etc. — long press on a place to add it to a shortlist you want to create.

Your shortlist is indicated by a small floating bubble off to the side of your screen that will show the number of places you have added to your list.



Clicking on the bubble will show you the list of options, which is easy to edit. You can then share the list to a group on a number of platforms, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and email.



Once the list is shared, members of the group can vote on the options with either a thumbs up or thumbs down. Everyone with access will be able to add additional suggestions or remove any of the options, and the app will even indicate which place is winning in the poll.

This new feature does not guarantee the everyone's happiness with the final decision, but hopefully the democratic process will ease some of the stress of group planning.

The group planning feature will be available to use when you update to the latest version of Google Maps on your smartphone.



Top 3

1 Tech San Francisco just shut down its $2.2 billion transit terminal...bullet
2 Tech Google is 20 years old — here's what it looked like when it first...bullet
3 Tech Nigerian regulatory agencies to meet data and AI experts at...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Paris climate change agreement
Tech French President Emmanuel Macron: Wealth managers urgently need to switch from ‘day to day business’ to ‘climate business’ or face the consequences
null
Tech Does your dog really love you?
Despite growing support for new controllers, gamers are still sticking with the Xbox 360 gamepad.
Tech PC gamers still use this 12-year-old controller more than anything that's come on the market since (MSFT, SNE, NTDOY)
null
Tech The next 'X-Men' movie's official title has been revealed, and there's no 'X-Men' in it
X
Advertisement