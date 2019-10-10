According to WHO, every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide.

Business Insider SSA looks at five apps you can use to check your mental health and prevent depression.

The 2019 edition of World Mental Health Day focuses on suicide prevention in society.

Every October 10th has been set aside to create awareness and increase campaign on mental health across the world.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), good mental health is related to mental and psychological well-being.

With rapid changes in technology through mobile apps, it is now very easy to build skills, cope with life stresses, early identification, management, listen to audio files on motivation, and do a follow-up on people at risk of suicide.

Some of these apps can also perform the 40 seconds magic conversation at preventing the threat to life.

As part of Business Insider SSA's contribution to the campaign against suicidal across Africa, here are five apps you can use to check and prevent depression which often leads to suicidal.

1. Moodpath - Depression and anxiety

It is an interactive app blended with AI which helps to get a mental health assessment, track and reflect on your mood.

You can also share and talk to therapists, psychologists, and other health professionals. It also monitors your mood and provides insights.

2. Youper – emotional health

This is also an incredible app though not free as some personality and emotion tests come on a premium account.

3. Wysa – therapy for anxiety and stress

This app is like your companion for mental health and wellness. It also comes with an AI therapy chatbox. It is one of the apps globally recognised for stress and well being for its user experience, privacy, and clinical safety.

4. MHU – Mental health app

Mental health & You helps to recognise the signs of mental illness and provide resources link for treatments.

5. InnerHour – Self-help therapy tools for anxiety, stress, and anger

The app provides support for overcoming depression, anxiety relief, and to tackle stress. It provides insights from psychiatrists and therapists on mental health.

Humiliation can trigger suicide

The World Health Organisation (WHO) put African counties among those struggling with high rates of suicide. The figure is higher in Nigeria, with 15,000 suicides annually.