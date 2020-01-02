- WhatsApp has officially stopped working on Windows Phone.
- From February 1st, 2020, it will also stop running on Android versions 2.3.7 and iPhone iOS 8 and older.
Business Insider SSA looks at how you can check if your phone is affected by this update.
WhatsApp has stopped working on rarely-used Windows Phone OS from December 31st, 2019, and unavailable in the Microsoft Store.
The Facebook-owned app confirmed update in a blog post on its website.
“You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019...”
From February 1st, 2020, WhatsApp will also stop running on Android versions 2.3.7 and older versions and iPhone iOS 8 and older.
“Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time. "
iPhone running on iOS 8 and older versions
- iPhone 4s
- iPhone 5
- iPhone5c
- iPhone5s
- iPod touch 5th generation
- iPad 2
- iPad Air and iPad mini
Meanwhile, you can update IOS for some devices such as iPhone 5S, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini can update to iOS 11 while some are not supported.
Apple has also dropped support for some of the older versions of iOS.
Android phones running on 2.3.7 versions and older
Some of the phones on this list include HTC Sensation, Samsung Galaxy S2, LG Optimus, Huawei Ideos X6, among others.
Here's how to check if your phone is affected:
- Go to the menu. Tap System Settings.
- Scroll down towards the bottom.
- Select About Phone
- Select Software Info
The version of your device is shown under Android Version.
Operating systems currently supported by WhatsApp
- Android running OS 4.0.3+
- iPhone running iOS 9+
- Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.