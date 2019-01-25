5 million businesses now using WhatsApp Business app worldwide

WhatsApp Business app also announces new features on the web and desktop.

The Facebook-owned platform was launched as new stand-alone app, called WhatsApp Business in January 2018.

The WhatsApp Business app now has more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world.

This is coming a year after the Facebook-owned platform launched a new stand-alone app, called WhatsApp Business to help small businesses easily connect with their customers

“We're excited that we've helped millions of businesses grow,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Thursday.

The platform cited the case of Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic in India, which gained 30% of its new sales through WhatsApp Business.

New Features on WhatsAapp Business

In celebrating the first year of anniversary, WhatsApp also announced new features on the web and desktop. These are:

Quick Replies: These are frequent messages to answer common questions. Simply press the “/” on your keyboard to select a quick reply and send.

Labels: Organize your contacts or chats with labels, so you can easily find them again.

Chat List Filtering: Easily manage your chats with filters to sort by unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook still looking for ways to generate money from the platform

Since acquiring WhatsApp in 2017, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook has been looking for ways to raise revenue on the popular messaging platform.

In July 2018, the company announced that it intended to charge businesses between 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message and depending on the country. It also planned to charge large businesses for sending non-promotional content, such as shipping confirmations, appointment reminders or event tickets.

No update on this plan yet from Facebook.