Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What you need to know in advertising today

Tech What you need to know in advertising today

Everything that you need to know in advertising today, from Business Insider's most intriguing ad and mar-tech firms of 2018 to Sen. Mark Warner's call for scrutiny of the online ad industry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(AT&T)

After a few quiet years, 2018 was a big one for advertising and marketing tech.

Seemingly everyone from private-equity firms, agency holding companies, telecoms, and marketing clouds went on acquisition tears, snatching up "mad-tech," a blend of advertising- and marketing-tech companies. A handful of ad-tech companies either quietly faded or went up for sale.

In the past our list has often highlighted the hottest pre-IPO companies, but given all the activity this year — and a dwindling number of private companies — we've now opened it to public and private firms. So on this list, major companies that generate billions of dollars in revenue join startups expecting to make a few million dollars this year.

Here are the 19 most intriguing ad-tech and mar-tech firms of 2018, listed alphabetically.

In other news:

Marketers have begun to apply the lessons of recent years' disruptions in the space to their personal investments, The Wall Street Journal reports. One example is Lunch Partners, a fund started last year by former Viacom marketing executive Ross Martin, whose group includes marketing veterans from brands including Citigroup, Petco and Hulu.

US Sen. Mark Warner is yet again calling on the FTC to take a close look at the online ad industry. He is asking the agency to scrutinize Google’s dominance of the digital ad industry, saying the company has "minimal" financial incentive to address ad fraud.

How tech companies are fighting fake news with humans. Microsoft and NewsGuard are among the companies today fighting fake news with human oversight and moderation.

The 7 biggest revelations from the huge trove of Facebook emails that leaked last week. The hundreds of pages of documents provide an unprecedented window into Facebook leadership's approach to competition and growth.

Burger King is forcing customers to go to McDonald's for one-cent Whoppers. Here are 7 of the weirdest deals and ads in recent fast-food history. Last week, Burger King announced that if customers go within 600 feet of a McDonald's location, they can order a Whopper for one cent via the revamped Burger King app.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech Amazon is planning to open one of its first international...bullet
3 Tech This Andreessen Horowitz General Partner talks about the tech...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Smoke billows from chimneys at a chemical factory in Hefei, Anhui province on March 10, 2010.
Tech Harvard scientists will soon send chemicals into the atmosphere to see if a last-ditch planet-hacking plan could keep Earth habitable
iphone battery
Tech Apple may be working on a case that could drastically increase battery life on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR (AAPL)
fortnite mrdeadmoth
Tech Fortnite gamer charged after he was accused of hitting a woman in the background of his Twitch live stream
Anti-Brexit campaigners.
Tech British tech startups are increasingly gloomy as Brexit approaches, and it's already hurting their ability to hire talent
X
Advertisement