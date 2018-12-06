What you need to know in advertising today

news

Britain's Parliament has just given the world an unprecedented look at the ruthless tactics of Facebook's executive team.

On Wednesday, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee published leaked emails from the Silicon Valley tech giant's leadership team that had been obtained by Six4Three, an app developer that's locked in a legal battle with Facebook after it blocked its bikini photo app.

There are hundreds of pages of documents and emails, mostly dating from between 2012 and 2015, that detail the way Facebook allowed third-party apps to access friend data through its platform.

They provide a unique window into how Facebook's senior leaders privately discussed strategy and competition at a period of intense growth for the company, which has since been bogged down by numerous scandals and flatlining user numbers in key markets.

In other news:

Consulting giant Accenture is a likely bidder for MDC Partners Network, reports Adweek. The group includes more than 50 properties, including 72andSunny, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and Assembly.

With media-merger talk swirling, Vox Media says it will evaluate partnerships and acquisitions. The once high-flying publisher missed its revenue target this year as it faces a "turbulent media landscape."

Wall Street giant Bloomberg LP could be put up for sale if owner Michael decides to run for president. Bloomberg told a radio interviewer this week that if he runs for president he will sell his financial-data and news operation, or he will place it in a blind trust.

Lyft has officially filed paperwork to go public with an IPO in early 2019. It's the first major ride-hailing company to officially launch its IPO, beating its much larger competitor Uber.

Walgreens is teaming up with FedEx to defend its turf from Amazon and CVS. On Thursday, the pharmacy giant announced a partnership with FedEx to do national, next-day prescription delivery and same-day delivery for some cities.