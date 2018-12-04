What you need to know in advertising today

news

Charter Communications chief executive Tom Rutledge will look to buy more cable assets if they become available.

"From an M&A perspective, I think cable is a great business. If there were assets for sale that we could do more of, we would do that," Rutledge said at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference.

"We've been buying a lot of our own stock back," he continued. "Why? Because we think the cable business is a great business and we haven't been able to buy other cable assets."

Click here to read more about why Charter’s CEO is bullish on cable M&A.

In other news:

Martin Sorrell's S4 has bought programmatic ad firm MightyHive for $150 million. The tech company will allow S4 to become a full-service digital marketing firm and offer creative, media planning and buying.

Verizon’s Oath will pay about $5 million to settle New York attorney general charges over children’s privacy law violations, reports The New York Times. AOL helped place targeted display ads on hundreds of websites that it knew were directed to children under 13, such as Roblox.com and Sweetyhigh.com, according to a settlement.

'Siloed companies weren't working': DDB's Wendy Clark says the ad agency of the future needs to be more flexible. The agency exec said that focusing on building bespoke approaches for clients is the best way for agencies to survive.

Speaking of Clark, she also admitted that the long hours and constant flights required for her job are often accompanied by guilt. "That voice, that 'Debbie Downer in your head,' never goes away," she said. "But what I say is that you gotta shut that b***h up."

Facebook's board needs to get a spine and fire Mark Zuckerberg, marketing guru Scott Galloway said. Facebook should fire both CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg for the string of failures on their watch, Scott Galloway said at Business Insider’s Ignition conference Monday.

How tech companies are fighting fake news with humans. Microsoft and NewsGuard are among the companies today fighting fake news with human oversight and moderation.

IAC's CEO says that understanding consumer-focused internet brands is keeping the company's stock flying high. IAC’s stock has performed well in recent years because of the company's ability to play with "lots of different businesses, lots of different brands," said CEO Joey Levin.

Quora says 100 million users may have had their account information stolen in a massive data breach. Account information, including name, email address, encrypted password and data imported from linked networks when authorized by users may have been compromised, the site said.