Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What you need to know in advertising today

Tech What you need to know in advertising today

Everything that you need to know in advertising today, from WPP combining JWT and Wunderman, to NBCU's new plan to take on Google and Facebook.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
mark read play

mark read

(YouTube)

WPP is uniting Wunderman and J. Walter Thompson to form Wunderman Thompson, the ad holding company announced today.

The new creative, data and technology agency will provide clients end-to-end solutions at a global scale and will be led by Wunderman global CEO Mel Edwards. Tamara Ingram, CEO of J. Walter Thompson, will become chairman.

Click here to read more.

In other news:

NBCUniversal's ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino unveils her plan to use tech and a better TV experience to compete with Google and Facebook in 2019. The TV company is expanding its use of its cross-measurement system, CFlight, in 2019 and continuing to cut ad clutter and make ads more relevant.

Dolce & Gabbana founders ask for forgiveness in China after backlash erupts against the fashion brand's latest ad campaign. Users slammed the video campaign, in which a Chinese woman struggles to eat pizza and pasta with chopsticks while the narrator offers eating lessons in a tone many have found offensive.

Glamour was selling millions of magazines, but still couldn't make the business work. And it shows the dire state of advertising. The shift to online advertising makes it hard to support mass-circulation magazines.

These old Apple ads show how similar — and different — the company and its products were back in the day. There is an archive of old Apple ads and documentation on a site called macmothership.com.

Seeking nominations for the rising stars of Madison Avenue. Please submit your ideas via this survey by Nov. 30, 2018.

Announcing IGNITION 2018 speakers: Don't miss Mark Cuban, Sir Martin Sorrell, Danica Patrick, Troy Carter, and more!

Top 3

1 Tech Scammers are changing the contact details for banks on Google Maps...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' feeds on the Thanksgiving...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Yves Béhar's new line of tiny homes.
Tech Silicon Valley's favorite designer created a line of tiny homes that cost just $280,000. Take a look inside.
null
Tech Business Insider wants your nominations for our power players of telecom list
robin hood
Tech The new 'Robin Hood' movie is officially the biggest box-office bomb of the year
CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo
Tech CVS is set to complete its $69 billion deal with Aetna almost a year after it was announced, creating a new kind of healthcare company (CVS, AET)
X
Advertisement