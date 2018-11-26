What you need to know in advertising today

news

WPP is uniting Wunderman and J. Walter Thompson to form Wunderman Thompson, the ad holding company announced today.

The new creative, data and technology agency will provide clients end-to-end solutions at a global scale and will be led by Wunderman global CEO Mel Edwards. Tamara Ingram, CEO of J. Walter Thompson, will become chairman.

In other news:

NBCUniversal's ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino unveils her plan to use tech and a better TV experience to compete with Google and Facebook in 2019. The TV company is expanding its use of its cross-measurement system, CFlight, in 2019 and continuing to cut ad clutter and make ads more relevant.

Dolce & Gabbana founders ask for forgiveness in China after backlash erupts against the fashion brand's latest ad campaign. Users slammed the video campaign, in which a Chinese woman struggles to eat pizza and pasta with chopsticks while the narrator offers eating lessons in a tone many have found offensive.

Glamour was selling millions of magazines, but still couldn't make the business work. And it shows the dire state of advertising. The shift to online advertising makes it hard to support mass-circulation magazines.

These old Apple ads show how similar — and different — the company and its products were back in the day. There is an archive of old Apple ads and documentation on a site called macmothership.com.

