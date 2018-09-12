Pulse.ng logo
What you need to know in advertising today

Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rebecca Messina play

Rebecca Messina

(Beam Suntory)

Uber is eyeing a comeback.

After a string of corporate disasters dented its brand last year, the ride-hailing company seems intent on winning back hearts as it prepares for an IPO next year.

Perhaps with that in mind, it just appointed Rebecca Messina as its first-ever global chief marketing officer this week.

Business Insider caught up with the incoming Uber marketing chief to talk about her vision for Uber. To read the more, click here.

In other news:

Google appeared before the EU's highest court on Tuesday to argue against the global application of Europe's "right to be forgotten", which lets individuals ask for search results to be scrubbed. France's data protection agency is arguing that the deleted information should disappear from all Google search engines, not just EU versions of the site, but Google and others argue this amounts to censorship.

Snap's user trends are "not encouraging." This negative trend could weigh on the company's other strategies and advertiser's ability to scale their campaigns, says Jefferies.

The maker of Botox is going after millennials who are thinking about wrinkle-smoothing treatments and has hired a fashion and beauty executive to lead its effort. Allergan is launching a website called Spotlyte with the help of Gilt Groupe co-founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, which targets millennials and features articles on skincare, makeup and hair.

Here's the backstory of everyone who appeared in the new Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick. The ad features 16 athletes with inspirational stories, including a 10-year-old wrestler, a Paralympian wheelchair basketball player, and a high school linebacker and homecoming queen.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is open to investigating social media companies for anti-competitive behaviour, and issues of freedom of speech, according to Bloomberg. He will meet state attorneys general later this month who are already investigating the firms' practices.

Gawker is reportedly set to relaunch next year, reports Variety. Amanda Hale, most recently chief revenue officer of culture website the Outline, will be its publisher.

