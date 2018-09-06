What you need to know in advertising today

news

Nike released a commercial starring Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, following this week's announcement of a partnership between the two that prompted boycott threats as well as criticism from President Donald Trump.

Nike and Kaepernick posted the commercial on Twitter and YouTube.

The ad, narrated by Kaepernick, showcases various inspirational sports-related stories, including amateur athletes such as a football-playing homecoming queen and an Ironman participant who lost 120 pounds and recovered from a brain tumor. Professional athletes, including Serena Williams, LeBron James, and the Seattle Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin (whose left hand was amputated when he was young), are also featured.

In other news:

Inside NBCUniversal's high-stakes experiment to prove TV ads can be just as effective as those on Facebook and Google. The company teamed up with the crafts retailer Michaels, which traditionally hadn't advertised much on TV, marrying data from parent company Comcast cable set-top boxes with Michaels' 50 million registered users, to see if highly targeted ads delivered more sales.

Gary Vaynerchuk's new media company for millennial guys is going back in time and betting on a website. One37pm is focused on "the lifestyle of entrepreneurship" and Ralph Lauren, Belvedere, Gillette and Budweiser are some of the site's first advertisers.

More than 1 in 4 Americans have deleted the Facebook app in the past year, according to a new survey. Pew's survey, taken shortly after the Cambridge Analytica scandal found that 26% of Americans had deleted the Facebook app from their phone in the last year.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got grilled by Congress for claims of anti-conservative bias he says just aren't true. The tech executive has insisted his company is not deliberately discriminating against right-wingers.

The CBS board is reportedly negotiating a $100 million exit for CEO Les Moonves, as the investigation into sexual misconduct claims against him continues. CNBC's David Faber reported Thursday, citing "people close to the negotiations."

Millennials reveal the top 100 brands they love. Ad agency Moosylvania has just released its annual ranking of the 'Top 100 Millennial Brands.'