Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

We got an exclusive tour inside Facebook's engineering office in London — here's what we saw

Tech We got an exclusive tour inside Facebook's engineering office in London — here's what we saw

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Facebook's London engineering office opened in December 2017.
  • The office is home to over 1,000 tech employees across seven different floors.
  • The office features a VR booth, futuristic looking sleeping pods, and a buffet-style food hall where everything is free.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to work at Facebook?

We got to find out when Facebook gave us an exclusive look inside its engineering offices in London. The seven-floor building is home to over 1,000 employees and located in Fitzrovia, just off the famous Oxford Street.

The office was based on the location of an old Royal Mail sorting office and was opened in December 2017. We got to see the Oculus VR spaces, huge buffet style canteen, games room, and even took a nap in a sleeping pod.

Produced by David Ibekwe

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech MTN, Nigeria agree to settle $8.1 billion repatriation case...bullet
3 Tech This case holds and organizes all of your Apple chargers,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A fisherman speaks with others as they prepare to cast a net in the waters near Ghoramara Island, India, on October 24, 2018.
Tech An island in India is disappearing, but some of the last residents say they can't afford to move away
martin sorrell
Tech Sir Martin Sorrell says the advertising industry reminds him of Burning Man, and should embrace ‘radical change’
Waymo Launch
Tech Waymo has launched its commercial self-driving service in Phoenix — and it's called 'Waymo One' (GOOGL)
Mike Lynch has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy over the sale of Autonomy to HP in 2011.
Tech Billionaire investor Mike Lynch has left the board of unicorn cybersecurity startup Darktrace as he faces fraud charges
X
Advertisement