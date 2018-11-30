Watch BMW's self-driving motorcycle accelerate, turn, and brake to a stop

news

BMW Motorrad created a self-driving motorcycle designed to assist inattentive motorcyclists.

This tech is similar to how Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in self-stopping cars or cars with lane assist aid drivers.

While this model isn't for commercial use, the tech inside it could be used in future motorcycles. Check it out in the video above.

The bike can start its engine...

Accelerate...

Turn...

And brake to a stop.

Motorrad, the motorcycle arm of BMW, developed the motorcycle.

Motorrad does not intend to sell this bike to consumers.

The motorcycle is steered via a small electromechanical actuator...

While other actuators control the throttle, clutch, gears, and brakes.