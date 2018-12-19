Elon Musk's Boring Company unveiled its first completed test tunnel on Tuesday night.

It released footage of a Tesla being whisked along the neon-lit tunnel.

Musk said in a speech that they have reached a top speed of 110 mph in the tunnel.

Elon Musk unveiled on Tuesday night the first tunnel completed by his passion project firm, The Boring Company.

The Boring Company released footage of a Tesla being lowered into the tunnel and fixed on rails, before speeding through the neon-lit passage and finally being lifted up by an elevator on the other side.

Musk gave a speech at the tunnel opening, and said the fastest the company had been able to transport a car through the tunnel so far was 110 mph.

But he noted that this top speed was "a little scary" and said people would be going through at around 40 to 50 mph. He added that the system is designed to do over 150 mph.

The completed tunnel segment runs for just over a mile from SpaceX's headquarters in Los Angeles. It is designed as a test for major tunnelling projects in cities, including Los Angeles.

NOW WATCH: I tried cooking an entire Thanksgiving dinner using Google Home Hub and found there are two major flaws with it

See Also:

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk's mission to solve LA's 'soul-destroying' traffic problem has begun, but there's turbulence ahead